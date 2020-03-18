The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin will offer a great array of entertainment this month at their Firehouse Pub. The Firehouse Pub offers the community an intimate space to enjoy live music of all genres as well as comedy shows and much more.

Come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Mike Donahue & Third Man Out on Saturday, March 14. Donahue plays guitar and provides lead vocals, while Don Pigeon plays the guitar, mandolin, tin whistle, flute and some vocals. Darin Graves will provide fiddle accompaniment.

Come back for a special matinee performance on Sunday, March 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. and see Chuck Brodsky. He is a singer, guitarist, songwriter, storyteller and troubadour. He is the epitome of a modern-day bard.

Then enjoy some laughs as the Firehouse Pub presents Comedy Night on Friday, March 27. The acts are not yet set, but be sure to check the website at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org for the specifics.

On Saturday, March 28, you can listen to a jazz tribute with James Suggs with La Lucha. Suggs will be on stage with his special guests La Lucha, featuring Alejandro Arenas, John O’Leary and Mark Feinman. You will hear how the music has evolved as it continues to enrich us.

Award-winning jazz journalist and photographer Ken Franckling will put the selected music in context. He will also sign copies of his book, Jazz in the Key of Light, for purchasers.

Then, on Sunday, March 29, come see a version of the Henry B. Plant Museum’s Upstairs/Downstairs at the Firehouse Pub. This segment will feature Otis Freedman “The Bishop,” Head Waiter, from 1905.

The Tampa Bay Hotel, Henry Plant’s grandest luxury railroad resort hotel, opened in 1891 at the height of America’s Gilded Age. More than 300 employees were needed for the opulent hotel to run smoothly. Step back in time and enjoy the single-character performances that bring turn-of-the-century hotel staff members to life. This is a free event.

Beth Ann Stein, marketing and program coordinator, said, “The Firehouse Cultural Center is honored to offer the height of talent with our music and comedy shows.”

Friday and Saturday shows are from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are $18 for members and $23 for nonmembers. Day-of tickets are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin. For more information, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.