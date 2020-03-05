Girl Scouts of West Central Florida (GSWCF) is proud to announce its 2020 Women of Distinction honorees. Colleen Chappell, APR, Commissioner Kathleen Peters, Dr. Lauren Weiner and Dr. Tonjua Williams are the group’s Women of Distinction.

Jessica Rivelli is the Woman of Promise, a deserving woman under the age of 40. The esteemed Adelaide ‘Alex’ Sink is the Hall of Fame inductee, a previous Woman of Distinction who continues to serve her community.

The 29th annual Women of Distinction Luncheon will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, March 19 at the Hilton Tampa Downtown.

This event honors and celebrates local women whose professional accomplishments make them positive role models who inspire girls to achieve their own goals and dreams. They exemplify the Girl Scout Promise and Law through ethical leadership and a commitment to make a difference in the lives of their fellow citizens through community service.

The keynote speaker for the 2020 Women of Distinction Luncheon is Susan Bennett—the original voice of Siri. The ‘Best Known Unknown’ voice-over actor will share her fascinating story about the history of Siri and the impact of the internet and technology on all of our lives and businesses.

All proceeds from the Women of Distinction Luncheon will support the Rising Diamonds Outreach Girl Scout program. The Rising Diamond program ensures that every girl, regardless of her family’s socioeconomic status, has the opportunity to participate in Girl Scouting in order to develop successful leadership and life skills.

For more information about the 2020 Women of Distinction Luncheon and to purchase tickets, visit www.gswcf.org and click on the events tab.

Founded in 1912, Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls with nearly 2.5 million girl and adult members worldwide.

