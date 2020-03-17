Waterset by Newland, a master-planned community in Apollo Beach, recently presented three public schools in Hillsborough County with $26,400 collected from its 2019 Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run.

Entry fees and donations from local businesses helped the Turkey Trot net more than $27,000. Over 1,200 runners and walkers from both the Waterset community and the surrounding area took part in the annual Thanksgiving Day 5K race, which also featured a one-mile and half-mile Kids Fun Run.

The schools received an even split of the proceeds and the FishHawk Ranch Road Runners running club, which helped facilitate the run, also received $1,000 for its annual scholarship fund.

Waterset Marketing Manager Lynda McMorrow presented three checks for $8,800.36 to the principals of East Bay High School, Eisenhower Middle School and Doby Elementary School.

“We are confident that you will do what is best for your schools,” said McMorrow. “That’s why you’re there. Being able to help with that as a community—well, that’s priceless.”

East Bay High School Principal Amy Stevens-Cox used the 2018 Turkey Trot proceeds to fund scholarships for graduating seniors and looks forward to granting this year’s graduates the same opportunity.

“This money, more than anything, represents a love for public schools from our community partners. It reminds us that what we do, day in and out, does not go unnoticed and is valued,” she said. “This money will make a difference to many students as we will set aside scholarship monies for many of our graduates.”

Doby Elementary Principal Roseanne Rush also shared how the donation impacted her students.

“We don’t get the same resources other schools do. Last year, we were able to provide new technology for our students, as well as address certain safety concerns,” she said.

In addition to the Turkey Trot fundraiser, Waterset donates several iPads each quarter to deserving students at Eisenhower Middle and East Bay High School and sponsors other school events throughout the year.

