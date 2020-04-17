Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 17, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Sun City Center, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Seffner, Valrico and Brandon (each with three new cases) had the highest increases in new cases of the areas listed below, with Apollo Beach having two new cases and Riverview having one new case.
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 16: 62 cases
Riverview, April 17: 63↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 16: 40 cases
Brandon, April 17: 43↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 16: 27 cases
Ruskin, April 17: 27, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 16: 23 cases
Wimauma, April 17: 23, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 16: 17 cases
Valrico, April 17: 20↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 16: 10 cases
Sun City Center, April 17: 10, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 16: 10 cases
Apollo Beach, April 17: 12↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 16: 7 cases
Seffner, April 17: 10↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 16: 5 cases
Gibsonton, April 17: 5, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 16: 3 cases
Lithia, April 17: 3, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 16: 2 cases
Dover, April 17: 2, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the above areas:
April 16: 206
April 17: 218
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 16: 833
April 17: 876
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 16: 22,235
April 17: 23,443
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 16: 18
April 17: 18
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 16: 633
April 17: 686
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics