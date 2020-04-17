Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 17, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Sun City Center, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Seffner, Valrico and Brandon (each with three new cases) had the highest increases in new cases of the areas listed below, with Apollo Beach having two new cases and Riverview having one new case.

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 16: 62 cases

Riverview, April 17: 63↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 16: 40 cases

Brandon, April 17: 43↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 16: 27 cases

Ruskin, April 17: 27, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 16: 23 cases

Wimauma, April 17: 23, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 16: 17 cases

Valrico, April 17: 20↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 16: 10 cases

Sun City Center, April 17: 10, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 16: 10 cases

Apollo Beach, April 17: 12↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 16: 7 cases

Seffner, April 17: 10↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 16: 5 cases

Gibsonton, April 17: 5, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 16: 3 cases

Lithia, April 17: 3, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 16: 2 cases

Dover, April 17: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the above areas:

April 16: 206

April 17: 218

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 16: 833

April 17: 876

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 16: 22,235

April 17: 23,443

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 16: 18

April 17: 18

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 16: 633

April 17: 686

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics