Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 22, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Brandon, Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

Daily COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 21: 71 cases

Riverview, April 22: 71, NO NEW CASES

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 21: 50 cases

Brandon, April 22: 51, NO NEW CASES

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 21: 27 cases

Ruskin, April 22: 27, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 21: 23 cases

Wimauma, April 22: 23, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 21: 21 cases

Valrico, April 22: 21, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 21: 11 cases

Sun City Center, April 22: 11, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 21: 12 cases

Apollo Beach, April 22: 12, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 21: 11 cases

Seffner, April 22: 11, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 21: 5 cases

Gibsonton, April 22: 5, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 21: 4 cases

Lithia, April 22: 4, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 21: 2 cases

Dover, April 22: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the above areas:

April 21: 238

April 22: 238

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 21: 935

April 22: 940

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 21: 26,761

April 22: 27,543

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 21: 19

April 22: 20

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 21: 839

April 22: 893

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

April 21: 15,773

April 22: 16,054

Awaiting testing:

April 21: 9

April 22: 10

Inconclusive tests:

April 21: 36

April 22: 36

Negative tests:

April 21: 14,760

April 22: 15,036

Positive tests:

April 21: 977

April 22: 982

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

April 21: 277,685

April 22: 289,220

Awaiting testing:

April 21: 1,203

April 22: 1,258

Inconclusive tests:

April 21: 626

April 22: 591

Negative tests:

April 21: 249,564

April 22: 260,320

Positive tests:

April 21: 27,495

April 22: 28,309

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics