Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 30, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Valrico, Seffner, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview (two new cases) had the highest increase of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin, Wimauma and Lithia each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 29: 76 cases

Riverview, April 30: 78↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 29: 56 cases

Brandon, April 30: 56, NO NEW CASES

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 29: 32 cases

Ruskin, April 30: 33↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 29: 26 cases

Wimauma, April 30: 27↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 29: 22 cases

Valrico, April 30: 22, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 29: 12 cases

Sun City Center, April 30: 13, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 29: 13 cases

Apollo Beach, April 30: 14, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 29: 11 cases

Seffner, April 30: 11, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 29: 6 cases

Gibsonton, April 30: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 29: 4 cases

Lithia, April 30: 5↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 29: 2 cases

Dover, April 30: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 29: 263

April 30: 268

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 29: 1,056

April 30: 1,075

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 29: 32,318

April 30: 32,801

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 29: 23

April 30: 23

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 29: 1,218

April 30: 1,268

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

April 29: 19,742

April 30: 20,327

Awaiting testing:

April 29: 20

April 30: 19

Inconclusive tests:

April 29: 33

April 30: 33

Negative tests:

April 29: 18,604

April 30: 19,170

Positive tests:

April 29: 1,105

April 30: 1,124

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

April 29: 374,048

April 30: 382,966

Awaiting testing:

April 29: 1,252

April 30: 1,187

Inconclusive tests:

April 29: 560

April 30: 561

Negative tests:

April 29: 340,295

April 30: 348,715

Positive tests:

April 29: 33,193

April 30: 33,690

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics