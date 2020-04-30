Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 30, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Brandon, Valrico, Seffner, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Riverview (two new cases) had the highest increase of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin, Wimauma and Lithia each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 29: 76 cases
Riverview, April 30: 78↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 29: 56 cases
Brandon, April 30: 56, NO NEW CASES
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 29: 32 cases
Ruskin, April 30: 33↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 29: 26 cases
Wimauma, April 30: 27↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 29: 22 cases
Valrico, April 30: 22, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 29: 12 cases
Sun City Center, April 30: 13, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 29: 13 cases
Apollo Beach, April 30: 14, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 29: 11 cases
Seffner, April 30: 11, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 29: 6 cases
Gibsonton, April 30: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 29: 4 cases
Lithia, April 30: 5↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 29: 2 cases
Dover, April 30: 2, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 29: 263
April 30: 268
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 29: 1,056
April 30: 1,075
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 29: 32,318
April 30: 32,801
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 29: 23
April 30: 23
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 29: 1,218
April 30: 1,268
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
April 29: 19,742
April 30: 20,327
Awaiting testing:
April 29: 20
April 30: 19
Inconclusive tests:
April 29: 33
April 30: 33
Negative tests:
April 29: 18,604
April 30: 19,170
Positive tests:
April 29: 1,105
April 30: 1,124
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
April 29: 374,048
April 30: 382,966
Awaiting testing:
April 29: 1,252
April 30: 1,187
Inconclusive tests:
April 29: 560
April 30: 561
Negative tests:
April 29: 340,295
April 30: 348,715
Positive tests:
April 29: 33,193
April 30: 33,690
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics