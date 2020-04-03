Close your eyes and imagine hearing The Music of Woodstock album live, cut for cut in a local stadium. Now open your eyes and realize you don’t have to use your imagination, because on Thursday, May 14 the Classic Albums Live Summer Series kicks off with the number one album of 1970, The Music of Woodstock, at 8 p.m. at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Then, on Friday, June 19, experience The Beatles’ four-time GRAMMY Award-winning album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, followed by AC/DC’s Back In Black, which sold more than 50 million copies worldwide and rocks the house on Thursday, July 16.

The two-time GRAMMY Award-winning The Stranger album by Billy Joel plays on Thursday, August 13. Next, The Who’s three-time platinum-selling album, Who’s Next, will be performed on Thursday, September 17, and to wrap up the Summer Concert Series, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album that sold more than 40 million copies worldwide plays on Thursday, October 15. All shows start at 8 p.m.

“These albums are sacred,” said Classic Albums Live Founder Craig Martin. “Many of us raised our kids on these albums. They were formative records through our teenage years.”

This series is all about the music.

“We don’t care about costumes or distracting videos or flashing lights. It’s all about the musical content from the original albums,” said Martin.

Founded in 2003 by Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage using the best musicians.

“Think of it as a recital,” Martin said. “These albums are historic and stand the test of time.”

With more than 100 shows a year across North America, Classic Albums Live has seen massive success in performing arts centers and theaters. Fans in Texas, Las Vegas, Florida, New York and Central and East Coast Canada have all continued to support the series and make it a sustaining, successful show.

“We grew while others withdrew,” Martin said, commenting on the decline of concert ticket sales, “We created something that endures and connects. We deliver exactly what we promote.”

Tickets are on sale now and the Series Pass costs $162 for all six shows. Service charges may apply and the pass includes free parking, preferred seating and 10 percent off concessions.

Tickets are available through the RP Funding Center’s website at www.rpfundingcenter.com, or call the center’s box office at 863-834-8111. The RP Funding Center is located at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland.