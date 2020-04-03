During a weekend of chocolate, egg hunts and family pictures, Seeds of Hope is offering a fun way to give back to the community while partaking in all of the beloved Easter traditions.

The Color Your Egg Run will be held on Saturday, April 11 and was originally scheduled for 8 a.m. at Newsome High School, located at 16550 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. But with current events and quarantine orders, this Easter-themed race will be virtual and still offer the family-friendly race where families of all ages are welcome to come and enjoy the fun.

Runners will be provided with white, egg-themed race shirts and are encouraged to wear other white items of clothing if possible.

Race organizers are still working out the details but think that race packets with T-shirts and possibly even chalk powder will be delivered to homes and families can submit photos from their own personal walks and runs.

Seeds of Hope Founder Leda Eaton and her team are still working out details but some lucky families, “The Easter bunny could deliver a do-at-home family color run complete with T-shirt and color packets. Then families could do their own run.”

The color powder is biodegradable and safe to be on skin, though eye protection such as sunglasses or goggles is recommended.

The race will be a 5K (3.1 miles), but a one-mile option will also be available for younger runners.

Registration is available now on eventbrite.com. Until Saturday, March 28, it costs $20 per participant; it will then be $25 per participant. The first 500 people to register will be guaranteed event T-shirts, bibs and medals.

All proceeds will support the Seeds of Hope Club and its mission to serve local people experiencing food insecurity. Seeds of Hope frequently holds food drives and is also the organization that puts on the FishHawk Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving.

More information about the Color Your Egg Run and Seeds of Hope can be found at sohopefl.org.