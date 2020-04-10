Edited by Jenny Bennett

Flex Suites Business Center Opens In Gibsonton

Have you been looking for an office space with the leasing flexibility to suit your business needs? Newly opened in Gibsonton, Flex Suites Business Center may have what you’ve been looking for.

It offers premier executive office spaces, free parking, superior furnishings, inclusive amenities and outstanding services provided by their highly trained professional staff.

Flex Suites Business Center is located at 10668 New East Bay Rd. Gibsonton, located in the same plaza as Four Stacks Brewing Company. www.facebook.com/FlexSuitesBusinessCenter, or call 640-0010.

New Colombian Cafe Comes To Riverview

The rich aromas of freshly brewed Colombian coffee and baked pastries met guests at Cali Cafe’s opening. Owners Rick Oliveros and Claudia Durango showed off their new shop while providing bite-sized pastries and breads made that morning by their chef.

Cafe Cali specializes in Colombian fare and everything is made fresh daily on-site, and coffee is exported directly from Colombia to accompany the food.

Cafe Cali is located at 10010 US Hwy. 301 in Riverview, behind Kazbor’s Grill. For more information, you can visit its website at https://calicafe-coffeeshop.business.site/ and you can reach it by telephone at 871-0791.

Healthcare Solutions Team Is Here To Help

Do you need help navigating the complex and often confusing healthcare insurance market? Ken Bardales and his team at Healthcare Solutions Team are the right people to help you.

It is a local health insurance company with ‘A’ ratings that represents the top national carriers, such as Aetna, Cigna, United Healthcare, Humana, etc. The professional licensed agents working there are ready to help you with your coverage needs, specializing in health, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and life plans.

Call the team today to discuss options for you and your family on 689-8800 or visit their website at hst-brandon.com. The office is located at 1040 E. Brandon Blvd. and is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PF Auto Glass Celebrates 26 Years

Do not let that chip or crack in your windscreen ruin your day. PF Auto Glass, the 2018 Small Business of the Year Award winner from the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce is here to help.

It is an experienced mobile auto glass company serving customers in Hillsborough County and around, in fact they are celebrating it’s 26 years in business. Service is provided at your home, place of employment or wherever is convenient for you and usually takes around 40 minutes and a wait time of an hour to cure the adhesives and glue.

Visit PF Auto Glass’ website at www.pfautoglass.com to learn more.

Financial Services Office Opens In Bloomingdale

Heath Wealth Management LLC was founded in 2019 by owner Elijah Heath and recently opened the doors to its new office at 620 E. Bloomingdale Ave. behind Stonewood Grill & Tavern.

Heath has over 20 years of experience being a financial professional and also has the credentials of CLU and ChFC, giving him the experience, education and designations that many investors are looking for. He will invest time into understanding what is important to you and what you would like to accomplish financially while reviewing your comfort zone for investment fluctuation.

Heath’s experience through many different market cycles provides him the understanding to help his clients structure the proper portfolio allocation. His services include retirement planning, estate planning, goal planning as well as financial advice and planning.

His office hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment. Contact him on 556-7171 or visit his website at HeathWealth.com.

Southwest Florida Rheumatology Welcomes New Doctor

Southwest Florida Rheumatology is proud to welcome Gina Prakash, MD as the latest provider to their team of physicians. Dr. Prakash is board certified in internal medicine and rheumatology; she chose to specialize in rheumatology because she values making a difference in the lives of patients whose diseases are often misunderstood.

She finds that it is often like solving a puzzle to determine an accurate diagnosis and effective treatment plan. With the specialty’s ever-growing research, it is one of the most exciting and challenging branches of medicine to practice.

AdventHealth Closing The Gap On Healthcare Needs

AdventHealth just opened a 24-hour, 16-bed emergency room at 305 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon to help serve the healthcare needs of East Hillsborough County. The emergency room is the latest in the company’s expansion plans to create a connected network of healthcare throughout Tampa Bay.

Denyse Bales-Chubb, president and CEO of AdventHealth Tampa and AdventHealth Brandon ER, said, “We are excited to expand our network of care to make a significant impact on improving the lives of all we serve. This is a growing community with growing health and wellness needs, and we want to be part of the solution of making high-quality healthcare easily accessible to anyone in need of care.”

By adding this emergency room, families now have direct access to a healthcare system close to home. The AdventHealth Brandon ER will be staffed with board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses who specialize in emergency care for adults and children.

Additionally, the ER will offer a dedicated AdventHealth ambulance to transport patients if they have extended healthcare needs.

European-Style Bakery Coming Soon

Pink Door Bakery will soon be opening its doors in bustling Riverview. Owner Jonalynn Carlucci has had a vision for a hometown bakery easily accessible to Riverview and its neighboring communities since opening her cottage foods shop in 2017.

While offering specialty cakes, cupcakes and cookies has been her bread and butter, the storefront will also be offering freshly baked, homemade croissants, pastries, breads, brownies and other sweet treats, many of them with an international flair.

The shop will also have coffee and hot chocolate available daily, as well as a retail area with a selection of last minute gifts for the foodie-inspired specialty honeys, chocolates and candies and even decorative items.

The bakery will be located in Shoppes of Boyette on 11266 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, right next to The Venue alongside local favorites like Leaven Brewery, Pho Loc Tho and Kimi’s Ice Cream.

A grand opening will be announced soon, but look for its doors to open sometime by early April.

All American Title Insurance, Inc. Celebrates 25th Anniversary

All American Title Insurance, Inc. is a locally owned and operated agency. On March 5, Susan Luther, the owner/president, gathered her team together to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Together, they combine over 150 years of experience to offer a team approach to every closing to ensure that their clients’ transactions are handled to perfection.

All American Title Insurance, Inc. has helped thousands of families achieve their dream of homeownership; it compares with the biggest companies in technology and knowledge but keeps the small town community and customers at heart. Its years of experience and commitment to excellence make All American Title your number one ‘Home Town Title Company.’

All American Title Insurance, Inc. is located at 679 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.allamtitle.com or call 684-3330.

Cardel Homes Announces Final Opportunities In Sandhill Ridge

If you are looking to purchase a property or build in Cardel Homes’ award-winning community, Sandhill Ridge, you’d better make a decision soon, as only a few opportunities remain. The gated community offers five floor plans ranging from 2,010 to 3,132 square feet.

Guests can tour Cardel’s fully furnished model home at 11409 Tanner Ridge Pl. in Riverview, off of Boyette Rd., or call the Sandhill Ridge sales office at 571-7171 for more information.

Humana Hiring Almost 200 Full-Time Positions

Leading Health and well-being company Humana Inc recently announced it is looking to fill close to 200 new national phone sales positions in Tampa Bay. The inside sales agent positions will provide national phone sales and enrollment assistance for the company’s Medicare benefit plans and specialty products.

The positions are located at Humana’s call center in Tampa at NetPark on 5701 E. Hillsborough Ave.

Brandon Honda Wins 2020 Dealer Of The Year

DealerRater, a dealership review and ratings website, just awarded Brandon Honda, for the fourth time, Honda Dealer of the Year, as well as its sixth Consumer Satisfaction Award among Florida dealerships.

The awards are based upon Brandon Honda’s customer reviews of its customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall customer experience. Brandon Honda has a cumulative customer satisfaction rating of 98 percent.

New Executive Manager Allen Hicks will be working hard to maintain these great scores.

General Manager Sam Raabe said, “He’s a tremendous addition to our team, bringing exceptional customer service and leadership skills as well as a knowledge of the automotive industry that is difficult to find.”

Brandon Honda is located at 9209 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa. For more information, visit www.BrandonHonda.com.

New Senior Living Community Coming To Plant City

Local Plant City senior living developers are partnering with nationally recognized Solinity to bring world-class, locally owned senior housing options to Plant City.

Palm Cove will consist of 47 beautiful apartments designed to meet the needs of seniors, offering assisted living, memory care and respite services. The community will offer assistance with all activities of daily living, including culinary services, social programming, therapies and pharmacy to ensure the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of residents.

Solinity CEO Josh Crisp said, “Solinity is excited to form this partnership with the local owners of the community to meet the growing and insufficient senior housing needs of Plant City. I was inspired by the vision that was shared with me by the late owner, Mark Jordan.”

“Mark’s goal was to create a culture of caring. The Solinity team truly understands what Palm Cove is all about and every team member listens and communicates at all levels to stay focused on creating the type of community that the founders envisaged,” said Mike Tatum, owner of Palm Cove.

Palm Cove is expected to open in fall 2020 at 2102 N. Shannon Ave. in Plant City and is now leasing. A leasing and hospitality center will open at 110 S. Collins St. in Plant City in the downtown district.

To schedule an appointment and learn more, visit PalmCoveLiving.com or call 444-5299.

Brandon Honda Promotes Marcos Enrique To Internet Sales Director

Brandon Honda General Manager Sam Raabe is pleased to announce that Marcos Enrique has been promoted to internet sales director at Brandon Honda. In his new position, Enrique works closely with the internet sales and finance teams to finalize auto lease and purchase agreements that best meet customers’ needs.

Originally from Miami, Enrique first joined Brandon Honda nine months ago as a sales relationship manager, where he quickly distinguished himself as someone who works well with customers and colleagues.

“Marcos has a lot of positive energy and has made a seamless transition from floor sales to specialty internet sales,” said Christine Conley, internet director of Brandon Honda. “His telephone communications skills and problem-solving capabilities have been a particularly good fit.”

Brandon Honda, located at 9209 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa, was recently named the 2020 Honda Dealer of the Year for Florida by DealerRater.com. For more information, call 664-1234 or visit www.BrandonHonda.com/.