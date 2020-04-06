Libraries have always been welcoming, safe places where you can conduct research, learn a new skill or explore a new hobby. While the branches of the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative, which includes the Bruton Memorial Library in downtown Plant City, are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, this does not mean that their services have come to a halt.

Chely Cantrell, library branch innovation officer for the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative, said, “It is important that the community knows that the library is open 24/7 online.”

You can access a plethora of e-books, classes, activities and more by visiting hcplc.org. If you have trouble navigating the system, rest assured that there are staff members available to answer your questions or help guide you. All you have to do is call 263-3652. The staff is available Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can call or even chat online.

Cantrell said, “It is easy to associate the library with just e-books. It is easy to forget that the library has tons of digital classes for both kids and adults.”

Cantrell added, “You can find classes and services that will help you sharpen skills, enhance job skills or teach you new skills. We have everything from language classes, photography classes to technical and computer skills classes.”

While children are out of school, they can access TumbleBook Library and Axis 360. These offer picture books to get young children reading all the way to chapter books for older students.

There are multiple story time options where young children can listen to a story.

The library offers tutor.com, where live tutoring sessions are given. You can also enter Learning Express Library and access full-length practice tests for the SAT, ACT, GRE, LSAT and GMAT.

Older patrons can learn a new skill. Visit lynda.com and enter the premiere site for building technical, business and creative skills. While the libraries are closed, all holds are suspended, book drops are closed and no overdue fines will be assessed or collected.

Get the latest updates by following the library at Facebook.com/TampaHillsLib.