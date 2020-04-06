This spring, the Brandon Ballet will hold a Spring Gala and a production of Sleeping Beauty. Here is what you need to know to attend each or both events.

The Spring Gala, known as Everlasting, will be presented on Sunday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at King’s Point Veterans Theater, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center. Tickets are $14 and include a dessert package. Please call 387-3447 to purchase tickets.

According to Hannah Townend, administrative director for the Brandon Ballet, “Everlasting will take audience members on a wonder-filled journey through two beloved fairytales.”

Cinderella’s Ball is a one-act ballet which will feature the magical second act of the classic ballet, where Cinderella has her first encounter with Prince Charming.

Part two of Everlasting will feature an excerpt from the Brandon Ballet’s premiere production of Sleeping Beauty. Dancers will perform Aurora’s wedding.

According to Townend, “Guests will enjoy the celebration as Aurora and her prince, along with the other well-loved fairytale characters such as Little Red Riding Hood and Puss in Boots, perform.”

The Brandon Ballet will then premiere its production of Sleeping Beauty on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Riverview High School, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 seniors and military and $20 for children 12 and under. Tickets will increase by $5 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.tututix.com/brandonballet.

Townend said, “The audience will experience the wonder of Tchaikovsky’s score and the dancing of the Brandon Ballet artists in the story of everyone’s favorite sleeping princess, Sleeping Beauty.”

Townend added, “This performance will be presented in two acts, with innovative approaches to the story and a world premiere of new character divertissements in Act II. This grand ballet is sure to entertain newcomers and regular attendees alike.”

The production of Sleeping Beauty marks the end of the season for the Brandon Ballet. Over the summer, dancers work hard training for future seasons at the Brandon Ballet Summer Intensive.

For more information on the Brandon Ballet, please visit www.Brandonballet.org.