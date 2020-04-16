Comprehensive Center Offers Teledermatology

In an effort to continue caring for patients during the coronavirus pandemic, the Comprehensive Center for Dermatology recently launched a teledermatology platform so that patients can get medical advice from the comfort of their own homes.

The office, led by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Conde, will remain open to assist with urgent or emergent dermatological needs.

To learn more, call 530-6511 or visit www.ccdermatology.com. The Comprehensive Center for Dermatology is located at 5607 Skytop Dr. in Lithia.

Sage Cleaners Offers On-Demand Dry Cleaning & Laundry Service

Sage Cleaners, Eastern Hillsborough’s largest dry cleaning and laundry business with 12 locations from Seffner to Apollo Beach, is now the area’s first on-demand dry cleaning and laundry service.

Customers can download Sage’s app and select a pickup and delivery day. Representatives will come by and pick up and return items in as little as 48 hours.

“We are waiving all fees associated with the service through at least April 30 to encourage anyone with interest in social distancing and minimizing the COVID-19 spread to give us a try,” said Owner and CEO Cohen Wills. “We will pick it up on your porch and leave it hanging on a clothes hanger on your door on delivery so that you won’t have to interact with our drivers at all if you prefer to practice social distancing.”

Wills also stated that it is an important time to use dry cleaning as home laundering may not reach temperatures high enough to cause the virus to become inactive.

“The CDC says that, similar to SARS, coronavirus can become inactive at temperatures between 138 and 150 degrees,” he explained. “The average household dryer will only reach 135 and most water heaters in a home are set around 120 degrees, so the virus could potentially remain on your clothes even after cleaning. We at Sage Cleaners have equipment that far exceeds those numbers in our pressing and cleaning process that eliminates any lingering viruses that could remain in your clothes. Our unique, eco-friendly cleaning process also has the highest flash point of any dry cleaning method, eliminating more bacteria and viruses than any other process.”

Visit www.sagecleaners.com to learn more.

Auto Works Of Brandon Changing Operations To Address Coronavirus Pandemic

Auto Works of Brandon President Michael Rubio says, “For the next several weeks, Auto Works of Brandon will adjust our operations as needed.”

Through the month of April, Auto Works of Brandon is offering a 20 percent discount to all healthcare workers, first responders and those persons in the community who are providing critical services to area residents during the coronavirus pandemic. Auto Works of Brandon is located at 211 N. Kings Ave. and can be reached at 657-4399.

For more information, visit www.BrandonAutoRepiar.com.

Grade A Spanish Tutors Goes Virtual

Looking for some help with learning Spanish while school is virtual? The employees of Grade A Spanish Tutors can lend a hand.

The new business is offering virtual classes for children and adults struggling to learn the language. According to Owner Kevin Kemp, a Lithia resident, the business’ tutor has more than 40 years of teaching and tutoring experience.

To learn more, call 763-5435 or visit www.GradeASpanishTutors.com.

Canine Cabana Offers Essential Workers Discount

Canine Cabana’s mission is to provide a safe, active and healthy recreational environment that meets canine physical and behavioral needs while improving the quality of life for both dogs and the owners who love them.

Although the dog daycare, lodging and private training location in Riverview remains open for all, it is offering 20 percent off on services for any essential business workers, including nurses, first responders, pharmacists, grocery workers, childcare workers, delivery workers and postal workers.

Call 672-9663 today.

Local Mathnasium Locations Offer Mathnasium@home

For parents with children at home, Mathnasium’s new service, Mathnasium@home, allows students to continue the same face-to-face Mathnasium instruction from anywhere with an internet connection.

Mathnasium@home was developed over three years for customers who had difficulty bringing their children into centers, and thousands of students have found it to be as effective as in-center learning. Current concerns about public health have prompted the business to make it available to customers now.

There are three local Mathnasium locations. Mathnasium of Riverview is located at 11446 US Hwy. 301 and can be reached at 844-684-3265, Mathnasium of West Brandon is at 10268 Causeway Blvd. and can be reached at 333-6676 and Mathnasium of Brandon is located at 1048 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico and can be reached at 655-MATH (6284).

For more information, visit www.mathnasium.com.

Davenport’s Daily Delights Goes Delivery-Only

In an effort to serve the community while keeping everyone safe, Davenport’s Daily Delights is working but implementing some changes to keep everyone fed and safe.

The company has suspended its pickup option and is delivery-only for two weeks. It asks that customers leave a cooler out and it will provide ice packs with the delivered meal. All payment will also take place online.

To learn more, find the business on Facebook or visit www.davenportsdailydelights.com.

HiTech Automotive Will Pick Up Your Vehicle

HiTech Automotive, located in Brandon, is offering assistance with pick up and/or delivery of vehicles in need of repair with our no contact concierge service.

Call 684-1556 for availability or schedule online at www.hitechautomotiveofbrandon.com.

Big Frog Will Bring Custom Shirts To You

Big Frog Valrico, your one-stop shop for custom T-shirt designs and production, is working with customers to fit their needs at this time. Orders can be placed online and can be delivered or picked up on the curbside at the store.

For more information, call 684-2873, email valrico@bigfrog.com or visit www.bigfrog.com.

Rolling Pin Offers Gift Cards And Curbside Delivery

For the health and safety of customers and employees, the Rolling Pin Cooking Emporium recently suspended cooking classes and events.

However, for as long as possible, the retail store will remain open and orders can be placed over the phone and will be brought to the curbside.

Gift certificates for the store and for future classes can be purchased at www.rollingpinonline.

To learn more, call 653-2418 or email dwest@rollingpinonline.com.

BayCare Offers Drive Up Testing

BayCare patients who have been instructed by their doctors to be tested for COVID-19 are now able to provide a specimen for testing without leaving their cars. BayCare Urgent Care at 2442 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico is one of seven BayCare Urgent Care locations across West Central Florida doing drive-thru testing centers for COVID-19.

BayCare will operate the service seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BayCare patients will be directed to the testing by their physician or by a physician from BayCareAnywhere, a telemedicine app that allows patients to obtain medical care via a smartphone, tablet or computer.

To learn more, visit baycare.org/coronavirus/.

No-Cost HR Advice

My HR Advisor invites small business owners impacted by the coronavirus to reach out to speak with an HR Advisor at no cost. HR Advisors are able to assist with answering general HR-related questions or help point you in the right direction. It is here to help.

Sign up for a basic free member account at www.myhradvisor.com to get started or submit a contact request form. My HR Advisor will get back to you to assist in any way it can. Stay safe.

Beat Cabin Fever With Latitudes Tours

Latitudes Tours has gift certificates are also available for purchase for future use at latitudestours.com.

The group offers sunset dinner cruises, eco-tours and more.

Hypnotic Engagements Reduces Stress

Hypnotic Engagements wants to help residents reduce stress by engaging their minds. The company is offering a free session for anyone with the coronavirus. Hypnosis is offered for people dealing with cancer, pain, dementia, migraines and more.

To learn more, call Daniel at 248-941-4246 or visit www.HypnoticEngagements.com.

Gecko Floor Care

If you have asthma, bad allergies or just want to make sure your house is as clean as possible, Gecko Floor Care can help. Service technicians take precautions that include wearing masks, gloves and sanitizing equipment after every job.

For more information, visit geckofloorcare.com or call Dennis Napoli at 924-7344.

Rae’s Accounting Can Explain Tax Changes

Rae’s Accounting in Apollo Beach has all the information you need to deal with the IRS filing, payment delays and tax credits due to coronavirus concerns. With a lot of misinformation out there, the staff at Rae’s Accounting is keeping up to date and can help with all tax questions from who needs to file when to who is eligible for tax credits and payments.

To learn more, contact Rae’s Accounting at 540-1040, email Robin@RaesAccounting.com or visit www.raesaccounting.com. Rae’s Accounting is located at 400 Frandorson Cir., Ste. 103 in Apollo Beach.