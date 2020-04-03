Do you know a high school senior who you would like to wish well? Newsome High School (NHS) is once again proud to offer its annual Blue Letter Envelope program, where parents, grandparents, family, teachers, clergy and friends can send letters and cards to their respective high school seniors to congratulate and wish them well as they graduate and prepare for their future endeavors.

The NHS PTSA collects these letters and cards throughout the year and organizes them into large blue envelopes. During their Senior Breakfast, each student will receive one of these large blue envelopes containing their written messages of congratulations and encouragement. The letters and cards are kept confidential until they are presented to the students.

“It is our goal for every senior to receive an envelope,” said Andrea Finch, co-chair for the Newsome PTSA Blue Letter Envelope program. “Each year, there are a few students who do not receive letters or cards or who receive very few. In an effort to ensure that all graduating seniors receive these special mementos, we would like to enlist our community’s assistance in communicating and participating in this program.”

Finch also explained that residents can write letters even if they don’t know any seniors.

“Don’t have a student in mind?” she said. “Leave the name area blank and our team will personalize them for the students who have not received any letters.”

These letters will be accepted until Friday, May 1. Finch asks that writers please ensure the student’s full name (first and last) is written on the letter or card. The letters can also be dropped off at the Newsome High School main office or mailed to:

Student’s Full Name Newsome High School PTSA 16550 Fishhawk Boulevard Lithia, FL 33547 Attention: Blue Letter Envelopes.

“We would request that you not send anything of value, such as cash, checks, gift cards, etc., in these letters,” said Finch. “The students truly treasure these notes and it makes their Senior Breakfast a special morning for them to remember forever.”

The 2020 NHS PTSA co-chairs of the Blue Letter Envelope Committee are Andrea Finch and Bernadette Lubeskie. For more information, please email questions to blueletter@newsomehighschoolptsa.org.