eLearning Will Continue in Hillsborough Schools

Tampa, Fla. – (April 18, 2020) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered all schools across the state to extend their school closures for the rest of this school year. This means students in Hillsborough County Public Schools will continue eLearning on our regular school calendar and teachers will continue to work daily to provide high quality virtual experiences for all learners.

Following guidance from the Florida Department of Health and the CDC to continue social distancing, state leaders made this announcement Saturday.

Here is what this closure means for our schools:

All schools – traditional and charter – will be closed through May 29;

School buildings will remain closed to the public indefinitely pending guidance from the Governor’s Office;

All extra-curricular activities and sports will be canceled for the remainder of the school year;

All meal services for students will continue at school sites and through community routes.

“I believed in my heart that it was likely we would not return to our school campuses for the remainder of the year but that doesn’t make it easy to hear the official announcement from the state. I continue to be impressed by the resilience of all teachers, support staff, school and district-based leaders, and the willingness to create special moments for students during eLearning. I look forward to returning to a new level of normalcy soon,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

Learners throughout our district will continue their eLearning schedule, working with their teachers to complete assignments and assessments online. You can find our district’s comprehensive eLearning plan at HillsboroughSchools.org/ coronavirus.

Our district has worked with select seniors, school-based leaders, and district staff to develop multiple options for school graduations. All May graduation ceremonies will be canceled at this time, but our district proactively worked with the Florida State Fairgrounds to secure alternate dates in July.

Our district is currently refining some plans and considerations as it relates to summer learning. We are working to devise plans that offer both eLearning and brick-and-mortar education opportunities depending on CDC guidelines.

As we get closer to the end of the school year, our school staff will work with families to retrieve items students may have left at school before the closure. We will also devise a plan for families to return the laptops they checked out for eLearning.