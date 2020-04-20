Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 20, 2020, since last Friday morning on April 17, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover.

Since Friday morning on April 17, Riverview (eight new cases) had the highest increase in cases of the areas listed below, with Brandon having seven new cases and Seffner and Lithia each having one new case.

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 17: 63 cases
Riverview, April 20: 71↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 17: 43 cases
Brandon, April 20: 50↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 17: 27 cases
Ruskin, April 20: 27, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 17: 23 cases
Wimauma, April 20: 23, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 17: 20 cases
Valrico, April 20: 20, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 17: 10 cases
Sun City Center, April 20: 10, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 17: 12 cases
Apollo Beach, April 20: 12, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 17: 10 cases
Seffner, April 20: 11↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 17: 5 cases
Gibsonton, April 20: 5, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 17: 3 cases
Lithia, April 20: 4↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 17: 2 cases
Dover, April 20: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the above areas:
April 17: 218
April 20: 235

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 17: 876
April 20: 929

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 17: 23,443
April 20: 25,942

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 17: 18
April 20: 19

Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 17: 686
April 20: 789

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

