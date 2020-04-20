Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 20, 2020, since last Friday morning on April 17, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover.

Since Friday morning on April 17, Riverview (eight new cases) had the highest increase in cases of the areas listed below, with Brandon having seven new cases and Seffner and Lithia each having one new case.

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 17: 63 cases

Riverview, April 20: 71↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 17: 43 cases

Brandon, April 20: 50↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 17: 27 cases

Ruskin, April 20: 27, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 17: 23 cases

Wimauma, April 20: 23, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 17: 20 cases

Valrico, April 20: 20, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 17: 10 cases

Sun City Center, April 20: 10, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 17: 12 cases

Apollo Beach, April 20: 12, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 17: 10 cases

Seffner, April 20: 11↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 17: 5 cases

Gibsonton, April 20: 5, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 17: 3 cases

Lithia, April 20: 4↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 17: 2 cases

Dover, April 20: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the above areas:

April 17: 218

April 20: 235

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 17: 876

April 20: 929

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 17: 23,443

April 20: 25,942

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 17: 18

April 20: 19

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 17: 686

April 20: 789

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics