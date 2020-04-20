Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 20, 2020, since last Friday morning on April 17, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover.
Since Friday morning on April 17, Riverview (eight new cases) had the highest increase in cases of the areas listed below, with Brandon having seven new cases and Seffner and Lithia each having one new case.
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 17: 63 cases
Riverview, April 20: 71↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 17: 43 cases
Brandon, April 20: 50↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 17: 27 cases
Ruskin, April 20: 27, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 17: 23 cases
Wimauma, April 20: 23, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 17: 20 cases
Valrico, April 20: 20, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 17: 10 cases
Sun City Center, April 20: 10, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 17: 12 cases
Apollo Beach, April 20: 12, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 17: 10 cases
Seffner, April 20: 11↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 17: 5 cases
Gibsonton, April 20: 5, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 17: 3 cases
Lithia, April 20: 4↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 17: 2 cases
Dover, April 20: 2, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the above areas:
April 17: 218
April 20: 235
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 17: 876
April 20: 929
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 17: 23,443
April 20: 25,942
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 17: 18
April 20: 19
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 17: 686
April 20: 789
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics