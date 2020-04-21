Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 20, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Seffnew Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Brandon, Valrico and Sun City Center each had one new case of the areas listed below.
Daily COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 20: 71 cases
Riverview, April 21: 71, NO NEW CASES
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 20: 50 cases
Brandon, April 21: 51↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 20: 27 cases
Ruskin, April 21: 27, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 20: 23 cases
Wimauma, April 21: 23, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 20: 20 cases
Valrico, April 21: 21↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 20: 10 cases
Sun City Center, April 21: 11↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 20: 12 cases
Apollo Beach, April 21: 12, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 20: 11 cases
Seffner, April 21: 11, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 20: 5 cases
Gibsonton, April 21: 5, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 20: 3 cases
Lithia, April 21: 4, NOW NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 20: 2 cases
Dover, April 21: 2, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the above areas:
April 20: 235
April 21: 238
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 20: 929
April 21: 935
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 20: 25,942
April 21: 26,761
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 20: 19
April 21: 19
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 20: 789
April 21: 839
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
April 21: 15,773
Awaiting testing:
April 21: 9
Inconclusive tests:
April 21: 36
Negative tests:
April 21: 14,760
Positive tests:
April 21: 977
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
April 21: 277,685
Awaiting testing:
April 21: 1,203
Inconclusive tests:
April 21: 626
Negative tests:
April 21: 249,564
Positive tests:
April 21: 27,495
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics