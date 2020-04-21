Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 20, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Wimauma, Apollo Beach, Seffnew Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Brandon, Valrico and Sun City Center each had one new case of the areas listed below.

Daily COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 20: 71 cases

Riverview, April 21: 71, NO NEW CASES

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 20: 50 cases

Brandon, April 21: 51↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 20: 27 cases

Ruskin, April 21: 27, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 20: 23 cases

Wimauma, April 21: 23, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 20: 20 cases

Valrico, April 21: 21↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 20: 10 cases

Sun City Center, April 21: 11↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 20: 12 cases

Apollo Beach, April 21: 12, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 20: 11 cases

Seffner, April 21: 11, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 20: 5 cases

Gibsonton, April 21: 5, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 20: 3 cases

Lithia, April 21: 4, NOW NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 20: 2 cases

Dover, April 21: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the above areas:

April 20: 235

April 21: 238

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 20: 929

April 21: 935

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 20: 25,942

April 21: 26,761

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 20: 19

April 21: 19

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 20: 789

April 21: 839

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

April 21: 15,773

Awaiting testing:

April 21: 9

Inconclusive tests:

April 21: 36

Negative tests:

April 21: 14,760

Positive tests:

April 21: 977

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

April 21: 277,685

Awaiting testing:

April 21: 1,203

Inconclusive tests:

April 21: 626

Negative tests:

April 21: 249,564

Positive tests:

April 21: 27,495

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics