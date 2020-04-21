Edited by Jenny Bennett

Chill Caw-Fee

Lisa Henney is the owner of a new coffee shop and CBD shop in Valrico called Chill Caw-Fee. She lives with her husband, Tom, and over the past five years she has been creating new ways to help him with his ailments through more natural solutions and healthier options.

She has been involved in the restaurant business for most of her adult life and wanted to create a place where the community could gather over a cup of ‘cawfee,’ freshly brewed tea and a simple pastry.

If you ask what makes Chill Caw-Fee different from other coffee shops in the area, Henney will tell you that it’s not just her New York way of saying things, it also stands for Cannabinoids And Wellness For Every Experience.

Henney said, “We have a hemp store embedded in our shop and will be providing education for patients.”

To learn more about Chill CawFee, visit www.chillcawfee.com or call Henney at 549-9068. The shop is located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

La Villa Mexican Grill Celebrates Five Years In Valrico

After working for some time in other restaurants, Estela Villegas and Juan Pingarron took a big step in 2013 and opened their own restaurant in Riverview, La Villa Mexican Grill, where they could prepare and serve authentic Mexican food.

After a successful year and a half at that location, they needed a larger space and moved to their current location in River Hills Plaza in 2015. Three years later, they doubled their space to meet the demand for their great tacos, homemade tamales, fajitas and other Mexican specialties.

At a ribbon-cutting to celebrate their five years at this location, Villegas said, “We have always done the best we could do with what we had and are proud of what we have accomplished. We appreciate the support and friendship of our loyal customers and look forward to making new friends.”

La Villa Mexican Grill is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in River Hills Plaza on 4377 Lynx Paw Trl. in Valrico. For more information, contact it at 324-8839 or visit its website, LaVillaMexGrill.net.

Popular Running Store Fit Niche Relocates

Fit Niche, the specialty running store, has just relocated to 1934 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, next to the Tide Dry Cleaners. As well as selling shoes, apparel and other accessories, Fit Niche gives and shares its knowledge about walking, running, shoes and other products, injury prevention and beginning training principles.

So, whether you’re a walker, runner, cross fit junkie or couch potato looking to get started it’s designed to serve your needs.

Financial Services Office Opens In Bloomingdale

Heath Wealth Management LLC was founded in 2019 by owner Elijah Heath and recently opened the doors to its new office at 620 E. Bloomingdale Ave. behind Stonewood Grill & Tavern

Heath has over 20 years of experience being a financial professional and also has the credentials of CLU and ChFC, giving him the experience, education and designations that many investors are looking for. He will invest time into understanding what is important to you and what you would like to accomplish financially while reviewing your comfort zone for investment fluctuation.

Heath’s experience through many different market cycles provides him the understanding to help his clients structure the proper portfolio allocation. His services include retirement planning, estate planning, goal planning as well as financial advice and planning.

His office hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment. Contact him on 556-7171 or visit his website at HeathWealth.com.

Flex Suites Business Center Opens In Gibsonton

Have you been looking for an office space with the leasing flexibility to suit your business needs? Newly opened in Gibsonton, Flex Suites Business Center may have what you’ve been looking for.

It offers premier executive office spaces, free parking, superior furnishings, inclusive amenities and outstanding services provided by their highly trained professional staff. This allows clients to fully focus on their business. Virtual office packages, executive conference rooms and training spaces are also available for tenants use.

Flex Suites Business Center is located at 10668 New East Bay Rd. Gibsonton, located in the same plaza as Four Stacks Brewing Company. For more information, you can visit its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FlexSuitesBusinessCenter, or call 640-0010.

Southwest Florida Rheumatology Welcomes New Doctor

Southwest Florida Rheumatology is proud to welcome Gina Prakash, MD as the latest provider to their team of physicians. Dr. Prakash is board certified in internal medicine and rheumatology; she chose to specialize in rheumatology because she values making a difference in the lives of patients whose diseases are often misunderstood.

She finds that it is often like solving a puzzle to determine an accurate diagnosis and effective treatment plan. With the specialty’s ever-growing research, it is one of the most exciting and challenging branches of medicine to practice.

New Colombian Cafe Comes To Riverview

The rich aromas of freshly brewed Colombian coffee and baked pastries met guests at Cali Cafe’s opening. Owners Rick Oliveros and Claudia Durango showed off their new shop while providing bite-sized pastries and breads made that morning by their chef.

Cafe Cali specializes in Colombian fare and everything is made fresh daily on-site, and coffee is exported directly from Colombia to accompany the food.

Cafe Cali is located at 10010 US Hwy. 301 in Riverview, behind Kazbor’s Grill. For more information, you can visit their website at https://calicafe-coffeeshop.business.site/ and you can reach them by telephone at 871-0791.

Healthcare Solutions Team Is Here To Help

Do you need help navigating the complex and often confusing healthcare insurance market? Ken Bardales and his team at Healthcare Solutions Team are the right people to help you.

It is a local health insurance company with ‘A’ ratings that represents the top national carriers, such as Aetna, Cigna, United Healthcare, Humana, etc. The professional licensed agents working there are ready to help you with your coverage needs, specializing in health, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and life plans.

Call the team today to discuss options for you and your family on 689-8800 or visit their website at hst-brandon.com. The office is located at 1040 E. Brandon Blvd. and is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All American Title Insurance, Inc. Celebrates 25th Anniversary

All American Title Insurance, Inc. is a locally owned and operated agency. On March 5, Susan Luther, the owner/president, gathered her team together to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Together, they combine over 150 years of experience to offer a team approach to every closing to ensure that their clients’ transactions are handled to perfection.

All American Title Insurance, Inc. has helped thousands of families achieve their dream of homeownership; it compares with the biggest companies in technology and knowledge but keeps the small town community and customers at heart. Its years of experience and commitment to excellence make All American Title your number one ‘Home Town Title Company.’

All American Title Insurance, Inc. is located at 679 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.allamtitle.com or call 684-3330.

Humana Hiring Almost 200 Full-Time Positions

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. recently announced it is looking to fill close to 200 new national phone sales positions in Tampa Bay. The inside sales agent positions will provide national phone sales and enrollment assistance for the company’s Medicare benefit plans and specialty products.

The positions are located at Humana’s call center in Tampa at NetPark on 5701 E. Hillsborough Ave.