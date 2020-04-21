The Facebook Journalism Project (FJP) recently awarded Community Network grants to 400 North American local news rooms to support coronavirus reporting. The Osprey Observer team was thrilled to be among them.

“I know right now newsrooms are working incredibly hard and long hours to keep our community updated in all things COVID-19,” said Liz Berisha, account executive with the Moore Agency. “Facebook is trying to relieve some of the financial burden by giving grants to newsrooms across the country.”

Each of the newsrooms, which are located in 48 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and several provinces and territories in Canada, will receive $5,000 to cover unexpected costs associated with reporting on the crisis in their communities. The Osprey Observer was one of eight in Florida, including WEDU Tampa and The Tampa Bay Times.

The program is run in partnership with the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the Local Media Association (LMA) in the U.S., News Media Canada and The Independent News Challenge in Canada.

“The Osprey Observer was so honored to receive notification that we were selected by the Facebook Journalism Project to receive a newsroom grant to continue our coverage of COVID-19 and stories of hope in our community,” said Osprey Observer Managing Editor Marie Gilmore.

This is the second round of grants from the FJP. Fifty recipients were announced in late March.

“The Facebook Journalism Project doubled the total grant pool to $2 million after more than 200 publishers applied in the first 48 hours after the application launched,” said Berisha. “The expansion made it possible to help an even greater number of newsrooms navigate the economic impact of the outbreak.”

The grants will help fulfill needs such as remote work, increased frequency of publishing, combatting misinformation and serving vulnerable and at-risk groups.

“This is a part of Facebook’s broader effort to provide support around COVID-19, including a separate $1 million in grants to support fact checkers and a recently announced $25 million in relief grants,” said Berisha. “Access to trustworthy, accurate and local information is critical now more than ever in our state. These small investments can help fulfill immediate needs such as increasing frequency of publishing, tools to work remotely, combating misinformation and serving vulnerable and at-risk groups.”

To learn more about the Facebook Journalism Program, search for the group on Facebook. Visit www.OspreyObserver.com to see updated coverage of local news.