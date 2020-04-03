The Boyette Springs Special Dependent District (BSSDD) recently welcomed a new member to their board of trustees, Gina Miles. Miles is a realtor with Florida Executive Realty and has been in the real estate business for more than 20 years.

“I joined the board because I’m interested in helping Boyette Springs maintain an attractive exterior appearance, which will help positively influence home values in our community,” Miles said. “I’m honored to serve my neighbors in this way.”

Miles and her family are two-time Boyette Springs residents.

“We moved back to the neighborhood two and a half years ago after being away for 13 years,” Miles said.

She has previously served on the HOA Board of Directors during her previous residency and enjoyed helping build a sense of community among the neighbors by implementing the Fall Festival and Summer Ice Cream Social.

The BSSDD was created in 1993 when efforts among homeowners to care for the five entrances became too much for an ongoing basis. The responsibility of the BSSDD is to maintain the attractive appearance of the exterior properties in Boyette Springs.

Celia Howe is the BSSDD’s treasurer and loves being a member of the board, and she is excited to have Miles join the board of trustees.

“What I like most about being a trustee of the board is that I have been able to work with fellow trustees for special projects such as our new signage in 2008 and working with the county to have native plants and trees in the medians upon the completion of the Boyette Rd. widening in 2014,” Howe said.

Both Miles and Howe hope more residents from Boyette Springs will become involved with the BSSDD.

“I’d like to see more residents stepping in to serve on the board after each trustee has completed his or her four-year term,” Howe said. “At this time, four trustees are serving beyond four years and two trustees have served over fifteen years, so we are quite excited to welcome Gina.”

To learn more or if you’re interested in joining their board of trustees, you can visit its website at www.boyettespringssdd.com or email the BSSDD president at boyettesdd@gmail.com.

BSSDD meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at the Allstate Insurance Company building, located at 12307 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.