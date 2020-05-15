Edited by Jenny Bennett

At Last Chiropractic Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary

The At Last chiropractic office in Lithia has just celebrated its one-year anniversary. It believes that the majority of people who are suffering from a disease, illness or chronic pain are not satisfied with simple, short-term fixes.

Its mission is to stay committed to the health of the community through compassion, honesty, education and neurological-based chiropractic care.

For more information, visit its website, www.atlastchiropractic.com.

Let Couture Designs Studio Update Your Kitchen Cabinets

Are you thinking about painting your cabinets throughout the house to avoid the overwhelming cost of cabinet replacement? You owe it to yourself to text or message Mike at Couture Designs Studio.

“We have worked hard to perfect this process. If your cabinets are in good condition, this is an excellent alternative. We want to give you stunning cabinets at an affordable price using a proven Benjamin Moore product that will last,” said Mike.

Couture Designs Studio is located in the Erindale Plaza at 3644 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and is available to you by appointment. Here, you can mix and match wall colors with cabinet colors to find your perfect color combination, then take home actual cabinet doors in different colors.

“We believe this should be a fun, stress-free process, and Couture Designs strives to make it just that.”

Call Mike at 244-0787 and view his Facebook page, Couture Designs @paintyourcabinets.

Full House Babyproofing Opens

Tampa Bay’s only professional childproofing service recently opened. Owner Daniel Leeds will give you peace of mind by carrying out a home safety evaluation and professionally installing only top-quality items in your home. Providing custom baby gates, pool safety fencing and furniture anchoring are just some of the services he provides.

To learn more, visit his website at www.fullhousebabyproofing.com or his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fhbproofing. He can also be contacted on 693-2270.

Local Swim School Offers Water Safety Tips

Located in Valrico, Angelfish Swim School offers private and semi-private lessons for all ages in a fun, safe and family-friendly environment. With the recent spike in drownings this year, Angelfish Swim School is warning parents of the dangers when using arm floats and other flotation devices that restrict arm movement.

Marcia Davis, owner of Angelfish Swim School, said that parents need to know all the following dangers and risks:

Those devices give children and parents a false sense of security. A young child does not fully understand that the flotation device is the reason they feel safe in the water and this can lead to accidents.

Those devices keep children vertical in the water, children need to practice the correct swimming position, which is horizontal.

Those devices restrict arm movement, which prevents children from practicing and learning to swim.

Davis explains more on this topic in a video at yourswimbuddy.com/safety-alert.

Salt Athletics Is Coming To The Salt Grotto

The Salt Grotto is pleased to announce the addition of Salt Athletics to their wellness center.

For many years The Salt Grotto has been offering their clients an amazing wellness center featuring halo therapy (dry salt inhalation), and Sheila Alba, manager of The Salt Grotto, said, “We are so excited to be adding Salt Athletics to our wellness services; it adds a dynamic, new, scientific wellness platform for our customers.”

In each session, users will receive a combination of light therapy and salt inhalation therapy known to benefit several conditions. Visit www.thesaltgrotto.com for more information.

Canine Cabana Helps Out Local Resident

Recently, Canine Cabana had a call to action for helping one of its Riverview community customers. A woman had fallen in her home and did not want to call an ambulance until she knew her furry friends were taken care of.

When they received the call, Owners Angie Pickren and Kendall Duncan immediately knew that they had to help and lodge the woman’s two dogs for however long it was needed.

Canine Cabana is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview and is still open for doggy daycare. You can email it at info@caninacabana.biz or call them at 672-9663. It is currently open Monday-Friday from 6:30a.m.-6:30 p.m.

All Family Law Group Selected Into Top 10 Best Law Firms For Client Satisfaction

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of All Family Law Group, P.A. and its owner and managing attorney, Family Law Attorney Lynette Silon-Laguna, as the 2020 Best Family Law Firm and Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction.

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys is a third party attorney-rating organization that publishes an annual list of the top 10 family law attorneys in each state. One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys’ relationships and reputation among their clients.

AIOFLA places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of family law without sacrificing the service and support they provide.

For more information, please view All Family Law Group’s website at www.familymaritallaw.com or call 672-1900.

Free Consultation With Missy’s Ink

Are you considering permanent makeup? Why not schedule a free FaceTime or Zoom consultation with Missy while you have the time? She will discuss the different options, colors and more.

Anyone who schedules a consultation before Sunday, May 31 will receive $50 off when you reserve your new client procedure. What better time than now, from your own home, to learn about how you can wake up to make up with no effort?

Contact Missy via her website www.missysink.com or call 659-0648.

Image360 Can Help You Celebrate

Don’t let staying at home keep you down. Send an LED truck message to your loved ones to celebrate anything from a birthday to graduation or just to say hello.

Image360 can custom design a message and will deliver the truck to the door and maintain social distancing.

To learn more, call 493-8000.