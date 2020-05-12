The phrase ‘Thank you’ goes a long way and could even brighten a person’s day. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop established its ‘1 Taco at a Time’ campaign on GoFundMe in March to express gratitude and appreciation towards those who risk their lives working the front lines, not only just during the pandemic of COVID-19 but everyday, by providing them with hot meals.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Owner Ian Lieberman, who resides in South Tampa, mentioned that more 2,500 healthcare professionals, first responders and more received food from 20 organizations within the Tampa Bay and Lakeland areas thanks to the program.

“We want to keep taking care of the people who are taking care of us,” Lieberman said.

The ‘1 Taco at a Time’ campaign raised more than $18,000 thus far between private donations and through a GoFundMe. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop marketed it on social media and shared it via email to friends, families and colleagues from all over the country.

When looking to distribute the meals, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop looked to its relationships with healthcare organizations such as Brandon Regional Hospital, AdventHealth in Tampa, Lakeland Regional Health and more in the communities where its restaurants serve. The meals served usually consisted of a large batch of burritos or pre-rolled tacos, single-serving bags of chips, queso and salsa.

“All in all, as a family-owned business, it is our hope that our community becomes closer through our campaign,” Lieberman said.

Anyone with a suggestion for people or organizations that should receive meals are asked to speak to a manager or send an email to any of Lieberman’s four Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations in the Brandon, Riverview, Temple Terrace and Lakeland areas. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will handle the rest.

For more information, visit www.fuzzystacoshop.com. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/493y4h-covid-relief. Check out the Brandon location’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fuzzysbrandon/. It is located at 2874 Providence Lakes Blvd. in Brandon and can be reached at 324-7177.