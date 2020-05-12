Mother Teresa once said, “The greatest good is what we do for one another.” Gianni Graham (GG) of Ruskin is an 11-year-old, up-and-coming seamstress and designer. Her latest fashion creations are hospital masks that she is donating to local healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and KRL Assisted Living.

“Last summer, I took different sewing classes at JOANN’s Fabric and I really liked it,” GG said. “I was able to make a skirt, purse, fleece hoodie blanket, pillow and a bear. I always wanted my own sewing machine, but I just decided I would get one maybe this summer when I take more classes at JOANN’s Fabric.”

GG recently found out that JOANN was giving away DIY mask kits and since she wanted a sewing machine from JOANN she decided to get one of the kits and start making masks.

“When I heard JOANN Fabric was handing out DIY mask kits for people to make and give to the workplaces that need it, I thought this would be a good time to get that sewing machine and start sewing, so I did it,” GG said. “I Youtubed the mask tutorial and made one and from there everyone wanted a GG custom mask. My mom has been getting messages from a lot of people and essential businesses that want to buy and have masks donated.”

“I’m one proud mama,” said GG’s mom, Kayla Scott. “She has always been very big-hearted. This actually all started the same week I lost my job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so now I’m her assistant. Everyone is so proud of her.”

To date, GG has made almost 450 masks.

“So far, we have donated to Tampa General Hospital and KRL Assisted Living. We have more places on the list to receive masks soon. People are still kind even though we are having a hard time at life,” she said.

GG and Scott have created a Facebook page for GG’s masks called The “Mask On” Project. If you would like to learn more about GG’s masks or put in an order for one of her masks, you can visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/maskonwithgigi.