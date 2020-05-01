Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 1, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Brandon (three new cases) had the highest increase of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Seffner having two new cases and Wimauma and Lithia each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 30: 78 cases
Riverview, May 1: 78, NO NEW CASES
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 30: 56 cases
Brandon, May 1: 59↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 30: 33 cases
Ruskin, May 1: 33, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 30: 27 cases
Wimauma, May 1: 28↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 30: 22 cases
Valrico, May 1: 22, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 30: 13 cases
Sun City Center, May 1: 13, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 30: 14 cases
Apollo Beach, May 1: 14, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 30: 11 cases
Seffner, May 1: 13↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 30: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 1: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 30: 5 cases
Lithia, May 1: 6↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 30: 2 cases
Dover, May 1: 2, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 30: 268
May 1: 275
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 30: 1,075
May 1: 1,114
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 30: 32,801
May 1: 33,829
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 30: 23
May 1: 24
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 30: 1,268
May 1: 1,314
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
April 30: 20,327
May 1: 21,903
Awaiting testing:
April 30: 19
May 1: 17
Inconclusive tests:
April 30: 33
May 1: 31
Negative tests:
April 30: 19,170
May 1: 20,709
Positive tests:
April 30: 1,124
May 1: 1,163
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
April 30: 382,966
May 1: 403,260
Awaiting testing:
April 30: 1,187
May 1: 1,207
Inconclusive tests:
April 30: 561
May 1: 561
Negative tests:
April 30: 348,715
May 1: 367,971
Positive tests:
April 30: 33,690
May 1: 34,728
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics