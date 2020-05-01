Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 1, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Brandon (three new cases) had the highest increase of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Seffner having two new cases and Wimauma and Lithia each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 30: 78 cases
Riverview, May 1: 78, NO NEW CASES

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 30: 56 cases
Brandon, May 1: 59↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 30: 33 cases
Ruskin, May 1: 33, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 30: 27 cases
Wimauma, May 1: 28↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 30: 22 cases
Valrico, May 1: 22, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 30: 13 cases
Sun City Center, May 1: 13, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 30: 14 cases
Apollo Beach, May 1: 14, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 30: 11 cases
Seffner, May 1: 13↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 30: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 1: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 30: 5 cases
Lithia, May 1: 6↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 30: 2 cases
Dover, May 1: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 30: 268
May 1: 275

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 30: 1,075
May 1: 1,114

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 30: 32,801
May 1: 33,829

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 30: 23
May 1: 24

Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 30: 1,268
May 1: 1,314

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
April 30: 20,327
May 1: 21,903

Awaiting testing:
April 30: 19
May 1: 17

Inconclusive tests:
April 30: 33
May 1: 31

Negative tests:
April 30: 19,170
May 1: 20,709

Positive tests:
April 30: 1,124
May 1: 1,163

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
April 30: 382,966
May 1: 403,260

Awaiting testing:
April 30: 1,187
May 1: 1,207

Inconclusive tests:
April 30: 561
May 1: 561

Negative tests:
April 30: 348,715
May 1: 367,971

Positive tests:
April 30: 33,690
May 1: 34,728

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

