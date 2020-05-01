Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 1, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Brandon (three new cases) had the highest increase of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Seffner having two new cases and Wimauma and Lithia each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 30: 78 cases

Riverview, May 1: 78, NO NEW CASES

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 30: 56 cases

Brandon, May 1: 59↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 30: 33 cases

Ruskin, May 1: 33, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 30: 27 cases

Wimauma, May 1: 28↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 30: 22 cases

Valrico, May 1: 22, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 30: 13 cases

Sun City Center, May 1: 13, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 30: 14 cases

Apollo Beach, May 1: 14, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 30: 11 cases

Seffner, May 1: 13↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 30: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 1: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 30: 5 cases

Lithia, May 1: 6↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 30: 2 cases

Dover, May 1: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 30: 268

May 1: 275

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 30: 1,075

May 1: 1,114

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 30: 32,801

May 1: 33,829

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 30: 23

May 1: 24

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 30: 1,268

May 1: 1,314

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

April 30: 20,327

May 1: 21,903

Awaiting testing:

April 30: 19

May 1: 17

Inconclusive tests:

April 30: 33

May 1: 31

Negative tests:

April 30: 19,170

May 1: 20,709

Positive tests:

April 30: 1,124

May 1: 1,163

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

April 30: 382,966

May 1: 403,260

Awaiting testing:

April 30: 1,187

May 1: 1,207

Inconclusive tests:

April 30: 561

May 1: 561

Negative tests:

April 30: 348,715

May 1: 367,971

Positive tests:

April 30: 33,690

May 1: 34,728

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics