Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 12, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Riverview and Brandon (two new cases each) had the highest increases of reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Apollo Beach and Seffner each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 11: 87 cases
Riverview, May 12: 89↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 11: 71 cases
Brandon, May 12: 73↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 11: 34 cases
Ruskin, May 12: 34, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 11: 29 cases
Wimauma, May 12: 29, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 11: 29 cases
Valrico, May 12: 29, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 11: 16 cases
Sun City Center, May 12: 16, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 11: 14 cases
Apollo Beach, May 12: 15↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 11: 16 cases
Seffner, May 12: 17↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 11: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 12: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 11: 8 cases
Lithia, May 12: 8, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 11: 7 cases
Dover, May 12: 7, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 11: 318
May 12: 324
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 11: 1,396
May 12: 1,420
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 11: 39,888
May 12: 40,804
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 11: 38
May 12: 41
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 11: 1,735
May 12: 1,779
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 11: 31,767
May 12: 34,018
Awaiting testing:
May 11: 19
May 12: 18
Inconclusive tests:
May 11: 39
May 12: 41
Negative tests:
May 11: 30,280
May 12: 32,504
Positive tests:
May 11: 1,448
May 12: 1,473
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 11: 561,741
May 12: 580,316
Awaiting testing:
May 11: 1,080
May 12: 1,064
Inconclusive tests:
May 11: 684
May 12: 713
Negative tests:
May 11: 520,075
May 12: 537,681
Positive tests:
May 11: 40,982
May 12: 41,923
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics