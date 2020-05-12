Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 12, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview and Brandon (two new cases each) had the highest increases of reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Apollo Beach and Seffner each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 11: 87 cases

Riverview, May 12: 89↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 11: 71 cases

Brandon, May 12: 73↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 11: 34 cases

Ruskin, May 12: 34, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 11: 29 cases

Wimauma, May 12: 29, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 11: 29 cases

Valrico, May 12: 29, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 11: 16 cases

Sun City Center, May 12: 16, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 11: 14 cases

Apollo Beach, May 12: 15↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 11: 16 cases

Seffner, May 12: 17↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 11: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 12: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 11: 8 cases

Lithia, May 12: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 11: 7 cases

Dover, May 12: 7, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 11: 318

May 12: 324

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 11: 1,396

May 12: 1,420

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 11: 39,888

May 12: 40,804

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 11: 38

May 12: 41

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 11: 1,735

May 12: 1,779

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 11: 31,767

May 12: 34,018

Awaiting testing:

May 11: 19

May 12: 18

Inconclusive tests:

May 11: 39

May 12: 41

Negative tests:

May 11: 30,280

May 12: 32,504

Positive tests:

May 11: 1,448

May 12: 1,473

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 11: 561,741

May 12: 580,316

Awaiting testing:

May 11: 1,080

May 12: 1,064

Inconclusive tests:

May 11: 684

May 12: 713

Negative tests:

May 11: 520,075

May 12: 537,681

Positive tests:

May 11: 40,982

May 12: 41,923

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics