Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 13, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Valrico, Sun City Center, Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia.

In the past 24 hours, Brandon, Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover (one new case each) had the highest increases of reported cases out of the areas listed below.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 12: 89 cases

Riverview, May 13: 89, NO NEW CASES

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 12: 73 cases

Brandon, May 13: 74↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 12: 34 cases

Ruskin, May 13: 34, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 12: 29 cases

Wimauma, May 13: 30↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 12: 29 cases

Valrico, May 13: 29, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 12: 16 cases

Sun City Center, May 13: 16, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 12: 15 cases

Apollo Beach, May 13: 16↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 12: 17 cases

Seffner, May 13: 17, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 12: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 13: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 12: 8 cases

Lithia, May 13: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 12: 7 cases

Dover, May 13: 8↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 12: 324

May 13: 328

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 12: 1,420

May 13: 1,441

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 12: 40,804

May 13: 41,236

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 12: 41

May 13: 44

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 12: 1,779

May 13: 1,827

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 12: 34,018

May 13: 34,321

Awaiting testing:

May 12: 18

May 13: 18

Inconclusive tests:

May 12: 41

May 13: 41

Negative tests:

May 12: 32,504

May 13: 32,786

Positive tests:

May 12: 1,473

May 13: 1,494

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 12: 580,316

May 13: 595,478

Awaiting testing:

May 12: 1,064

May 13: 1,191

Inconclusive tests:

May 12: 713

May 13: 715

Negative tests:

May 12: 537,681

May 13: 552,361

Positive tests:

May 12: 41,923

May 13: 42,402

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics