Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 13, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Valrico, Sun City Center, Seffner, Gibsonton and Lithia.
In the past 24 hours, Brandon, Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover (one new case each) had the highest increases of reported cases out of the areas listed below.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 12: 89 cases
Riverview, May 13: 89, NO NEW CASES
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 12: 73 cases
Brandon, May 13: 74↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 12: 34 cases
Ruskin, May 13: 34, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 12: 29 cases
Wimauma, May 13: 30↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 12: 29 cases
Valrico, May 13: 29, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 12: 16 cases
Sun City Center, May 13: 16, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 12: 15 cases
Apollo Beach, May 13: 16↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 12: 17 cases
Seffner, May 13: 17, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 12: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 13: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 12: 8 cases
Lithia, May 13: 8, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 12: 7 cases
Dover, May 13: 8↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 12: 324
May 13: 328
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 12: 1,420
May 13: 1,441
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 12: 40,804
May 13: 41,236
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 12: 41
May 13: 44
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 12: 1,779
May 13: 1,827
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 12: 34,018
May 13: 34,321
Awaiting testing:
May 12: 18
May 13: 18
Inconclusive tests:
May 12: 41
May 13: 41
Negative tests:
May 12: 32,504
May 13: 32,786
Positive tests:
May 12: 1,473
May 13: 1,494
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 12: 580,316
May 13: 595,478
Awaiting testing:
May 12: 1,064
May 13: 1,191
Inconclusive tests:
May 12: 713
May 13: 715
Negative tests:
May 12: 537,681
May 13: 552,361
Positive tests:
May 12: 41,923
May 13: 42,402
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics