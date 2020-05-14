Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 14, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Sun City Center, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Valrico (three new cases) had the highest increase of reported cases out of the areas listed below, witch Brandon having two new cases and Riverview, Ruskin and Apollo Beach each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 13: 89 cases
Riverview, May 14: 90↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 13: 74 cases
Brandon, May 14: 76↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 13: 34 cases
Ruskin, May 14: 35↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 13: 30 cases
Wimauma, May 14: 30, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 13: 29 cases
Valrico, May 14: 32↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 13: 16 cases
Sun City Center, May 14: 16, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 13: 16 cases
Apollo Beach, May 14: 17↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 13: 17 cases
Seffner, May 14: 17, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 13: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 14: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 13: 8 cases
Lithia, May 14: 8, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 13: 8 cases
Dover, May 14: 8, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 13: 328
May 14: 336
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 13: 1,441
May 14: 1,476
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 13: 41,236
May 14: 42,038
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 13: 44
May 14: 46
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 13: 1,827
May 14: 1,875
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 13: 34,321
May 14: 35,249
Awaiting testing:
May 13: 18
May 14: 19
Inconclusive tests:
May 13: 41
May 14: 42
Negative tests:
May 13: 32,786
May 14: 33,677
Positive tests:
May 13: 1,494
May 14: 1,530
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 13: 595,478
May 14: 609,574
Awaiting testing:
May 13: 1,191
May 14: 1,228
Inconclusive tests:
May 13: 715
May 14: 737
Negative tests:
May 13: 552,361
May 14: 565,627
Positive tests:
May 13: 42,402
May 14: 43,210
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics