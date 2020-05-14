Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 14, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Sun City Center, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Valrico (three new cases) had the highest increase of reported cases out of the areas listed below, witch Brandon having two new cases and Riverview, Ruskin and Apollo Beach each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 13: 89 cases

Riverview, May 14: 90↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 13: 74 cases

Brandon, May 14: 76↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 13: 34 cases

Ruskin, May 14: 35↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 13: 30 cases

Wimauma, May 14: 30, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 13: 29 cases

Valrico, May 14: 32↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 13: 16 cases

Sun City Center, May 14: 16, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 13: 16 cases

Apollo Beach, May 14: 17↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 13: 17 cases

Seffner, May 14: 17, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 13: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 14: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 13: 8 cases

Lithia, May 14: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 13: 8 cases

Dover, May 14: 8, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 13: 328

May 14: 336

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 13: 1,441

May 14: 1,476

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 13: 41,236

May 14: 42,038

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 13: 44

May 14: 46

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 13: 1,827

May 14: 1,875

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 13: 34,321

May 14: 35,249

Awaiting testing:

May 13: 18

May 14: 19

Inconclusive tests:

May 13: 41

May 14: 42

Negative tests:

May 13: 32,786

May 14: 33,677

Positive tests:

May 13: 1,494

May 14: 1,530

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 13: 595,478

May 14: 609,574

Awaiting testing:

May 13: 1,191

May 14: 1,228

Inconclusive tests:

May 13: 715

May 14: 737

Negative tests:

May 13: 552,361

May 14: 565,627

Positive tests:

May 13: 42,402

May 14: 43,210

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics