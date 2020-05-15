Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 15, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Wimauma, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Lithia.

In the past 24 hours, Brandon (three new cases) had the highest increase of reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having two new cases and Riverview, Ruskin and Apollo Beach each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 14: 90 cases

Riverview, May 15: 90, NO NEW CASES

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 14: 76 cases

Brandon, May 15: 79↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 14: 35 cases

Ruskin, May 15: 35, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 14: 30 cases

Wimauma, May 15: 30, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 14: 32 cases

Valrico, May 15: 33↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 14: 16 cases

Sun City Center, May 15: 16, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 14: 17 cases

Apollo Beach, May 15: 17, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 14: 17 cases

Seffner, May 15: 18↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 14: 6 cases

Gibsonton, May 15: 6, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 14: 8 cases

Lithia, May 15: 8, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 14: 8 cases

Dover, May 15: 10↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 14: 336

May 15: 343

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 14: 1,476

May 15: 1,512

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 14: 42,038

May 15: 42,940

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 14: 46

May 15: 47

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 14: 1,875

May 15: 1,917

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 14: 35,249

May 15: 35,681

Awaiting testing:

May 14: 19

May 15: 20

Inconclusive tests:

May 14: 42

May 15: 44

Negative tests:

May 14: 33,677

May 15: 34,069

Positive tests:

May 14: 1,530

May 15: 1,568

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 14: 609,574

May 15: 629,895

Awaiting testing:

May 14: 1,228

May 15: 1,409

Inconclusive tests:

May 14: 737

May 15: 747

Negative tests:

May 14: 565,627

May 15: 585,010

Positive tests:

May 14: 43,210

May 15: 44,138

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics