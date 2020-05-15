Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, May 15, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Ruskin, Wimauma, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Lithia.
In the past 24 hours, Brandon (three new cases) had the highest increase of reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having two new cases and Riverview, Ruskin and Apollo Beach each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 14: 90 cases
Riverview, May 15: 90, NO NEW CASES
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 14: 76 cases
Brandon, May 15: 79↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 14: 35 cases
Ruskin, May 15: 35, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 14: 30 cases
Wimauma, May 15: 30, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 14: 32 cases
Valrico, May 15: 33↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 14: 16 cases
Sun City Center, May 15: 16, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 14: 17 cases
Apollo Beach, May 15: 17, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 14: 17 cases
Seffner, May 15: 18↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 14: 6 cases
Gibsonton, May 15: 6, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 14: 8 cases
Lithia, May 15: 8, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 14: 8 cases
Dover, May 15: 10↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 14: 336
May 15: 343
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 14: 1,476
May 15: 1,512
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 14: 42,038
May 15: 42,940
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 14: 46
May 15: 47
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 14: 1,875
May 15: 1,917
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 14: 35,249
May 15: 35,681
Awaiting testing:
May 14: 19
May 15: 20
Inconclusive tests:
May 14: 42
May 15: 44
Negative tests:
May 14: 33,677
May 15: 34,069
Positive tests:
May 14: 1,530
May 15: 1,568
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 14: 609,574
May 15: 629,895
Awaiting testing:
May 14: 1,228
May 15: 1,409
Inconclusive tests:
May 14: 737
May 15: 747
Negative tests:
May 14: 565,627
May 15: 585,010
Positive tests:
May 14: 43,210
May 15: 44,138
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics