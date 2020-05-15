Over the past several weeks, as we all try to navigate the changes to the way we work and live, we look towards those things that provide us with comfort and joy. Golf for many of us has been able to be a grounding factor during these uncertain times. Many states have shut down courses while Florida has allowed them to remain open in certain areas.

Being that golf is an outdoor sport with no more than four people in proximity to each other at any time, the game has become one of the only activities still available that abides by social distancing guidelines. There have obviously been concerns, but if the course you are playing follows CDC recommendations and you are actively sanitizing and removing touch points for the golfers and staff, the game of golf can be a much-needed opportunity to get some exercise and fresh air.

At our course we sanitize the entire golf cart after each use and have instituted the one-player-per-cart policy, made the cups shorter so you don’t have to reach your hand into the cup and players do not have to remove the flag sticks. We have made the check-in process seamless with a 6-foot distance interaction required with the staff and all rounds of golf can be booked and paid for online.

Getting outdoors and practicing your game while keeping a safe distance from those around you can be a much-needed opportunity to clear your mind and for a few hours escape some of the stress and uncertainty we deal with daily.

My tip this week is, even if you don’t feel comfortable going to a course, order some wiffle golf balls online, practice chipping in the yard or work on putting in the house. If you are not a golfer, maybe now is the time to take up a sport that can give you calm during this storm. Keep yourself active, because one day you will be able to enjoy the game you love without all the regulations and policies that are in effect, and you want to be ready when that time comes.

Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or concerns at golfguyosprey@gmail.com.

Jason Blanchard, PGA manages the 18-hole Summerfield Crossings Golf Club as the COO/General Manager. The course opened in 1987 and was designed by Ron Garl. Visit https://summerfieldgc.com/.