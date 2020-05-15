“No two clients are alike,” said Michael Beiter, financial advisor and partner of Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC, who takes a holistic approach—a mixture of investment advice, comprehensive planning and life-driven goals—with every client.

“From the clients looking to have enough for their monthly expenses and travel plans to the ones wanting to leave a legacy for their family and everyone in between, we partner with each of our clients in the pursuit of their individual financial goals,” he said.

Michael and his son, Christian Beiter, CFP, are seasoned financial advisors who have been helping clients achieve their retirement goals for almost two decades. Their firm offers comprehensive financial planning, analyzing everything from college and retirement needs to tax and income planning.

It also offers life insurance policies of all sizes from more than 40 companies, including term, whole and universal life. One of its specialties includes working with seniors to determine which Medicare plans are best suited for them and how to fill in the gaps that Medicare leaves.

“There are many different types of plans available, so we help our clients sort through their choices,” said Michael.

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t prevented the Beiters from effectively doing business.

“We’re still in contact with clients and potential clients, but we conduct more business virtually now,” said Christian. “It’s important to keep everyone safe.”

Their message to clients?

“We tell them to hold on and stay the course,” said Christian. “Everyone’s portfolio is different, but we regularly look at our clients’ positions.”

When not assisting clients, the Beiters like to give back to their community. Christian is on the board of directors of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, was named 2019 Citizen of the Year, was Riverview’s Honorary Mayor in 2015 and is the founder and president of the South County Spartans Athletic Program.

Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC is located at 912 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. For more information or to schedule a free initial consultation, call 627-0872 or visit www.preservation1st.com.

“Let’s see if we’re a good fit for each other,” said Michael.

Securities offered through J.W. Cole Financial, Inc. (JWC), Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through J.W. Cole Advisors, Inc. (JWCA). Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC and JWC & JWCA are unaffiliated entities.