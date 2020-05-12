Land clearing is underway and development will soon begin on more than 12 acres located east of I-75 on the north side of Gibsonton Dr. The property consists of a site suitable for a hotel up to 124 rooms adjacent to the I-75 north on-ramp, multiple build-to-suit outparcels as well as three retail strip centers.

Site plans call for a mix of national retail, medical offices, restaurants and other types of convenience-type stores such as salons, dry cleaners, childcare and others. Phase One, dubbed the Shoppes at Alafia, will be made up of three retail strip centers at 7,144 sq. ft, 7,752 sq. ft. and 2,516 sq. ft.

Space is available, ranging in sizes from 1,200-7,752 sq. ft. Space sizes are flexible and are available for ground lease, built-to-suit or purchase.

While preliminary site plans for the 2,516 sq. ft. building showed a Starbucks, the plans have since been changed. Jason Aprile of Aprile Real Estate, the company marketing the project, is unable to announce any confirmed tenants at this time.

While the expected completion date is in February 2021, Aprile stated, “We are in the middle of a pandemic right now and things are constantly changing.”

The three outparcels that are available are 1.08 acres and 5.63 acres flanking the retail strip centers as well as a 1.29-acre site on the east side of the entrance to The Preserve at Alafia that has not been cleared. These sites are suitable for fast food restaurants, freestanding buildings and other uses.

“It would be great to have a hotel right here, but I am concerned about the traffic,” said Joseph Allen of Riverview. “It is already congested there at most times of day.”

The property, located at 10114 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview, is accessible by a traffic signal at Gibsonton Dr. and Fern Hill Dr. Old Gibsonton Dr. runs along the front side of the property parallel to Gibsonton Dr., offering additional entrance points to the property.

For more information, contact Jason Aprile of Aprile Real Estate at 532-6432.