The Parking Lot Social is coming to Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium beginning on Thursday, July 16 and running through Sunday, July 19. This event modernizes the traditional drive-in experience through a supersized, multisensory attraction. Guests will enjoy ‘Car-A-Oke,’ silent disco, live bands, interactive trivia, stand-up comedians, food, drinks and more.

The Parking Lot Social offers an exciting mix of classic and cutting edge concepts to help guarantee a unique and unforgettable night out with the emphasis on the interactive and the immersive.

The Parking Lot Social will also be hosting two dedicated family events going by the name of Social Kids. These will run through the day on Saturday and Sunday and will feature all the same entertainment but adapted for a family audience. There will be a strong parents versus kids theme running throughout the Social Kids events and a fun, safe day out for the entire family is guaranteed.

At the event’s core, and setting it apart from a traditional drive-in experience, is its unique, custom-designed performance space. This spectacular installation is a blend of art and technology and consists of a fully covered stage, two 40-foot screens, a 52-foot-tall rainbow-shooting fire hydrant and two larger than life, inflatable Parking Lot Social gorillas.

Not only does the space look amazing, it is capable of comfortably hosting up to 250 cars at each event. In a unique twist, audio will be transmitted directly from the stage to custom-made wireless headphones, which will be supplied to all guests.

If that is not enough, there will also be a dedicated food village. Social distancing protocols will be in place for all food ordering, delivery and handling. The event was the creation of Grahame Ferguson and Cameron Craig, founders of XL Event Labs.

Ferguson said, “The Parking Lot Social has been designed with a special emphasis on the event being immersive and interactive. Given that people will be restricted to their cars, this aspect of the event becomes super important. Think of it like a mini festival that takes place right inside your very own car.”

Tickets start at $29 and must be purchased online. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit https://theparkinglotsocial.com/.