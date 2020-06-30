Alexander and Regan Franklin of Brandon received a huge honor last month. The couple were named the Family of the Year by the Florida State Council of the Knights of Columbus.

The Franklins were selected by the 55,000-member Florida jurisdiction of the international fraternal organization for their service to their council, their church and their local community.

Alex, a member of Resurrection Council 15675 in Riverview, his wife, Regan, and children Nick and Sophia are all involved in various church ministries at Resurrection Catholic Church in Riverview, including the Eucharistic ministry, CCD and RCIA religious education programs, altar servers, lectors and choir.

Several years ago, the entire family organized the first parish youth retreat, which has turned into an annual event attracting more than 100 young men and women attendees.

As a family, they have actively participated in the council’s annual golf tournament, the Tootsie Roll Drive, to support the intellectually challenged, the Coats for Kids initiative and the council’s food pantry that serves more than 100 local area families each week.

Alex, a knight for seven years, has served his council in several officer and chairman positions—including financial secretary and recorder—coaches little league baseball and is a board member for a local Boy Scout Troop.

Regan, a school teacher, heads up the women’s church retreat, is active in the Parent-Teacher-Student Organization and runs the school food bank that assists the homeless and less fortunate.

Nick and Sophia, both National Honor Society members, are also very active in their high school. Nick was captain of the cross country team and assists his father in directing the annual Passion Play. Sophia is currently the student body president and assists her mother with the religious education classes.

Recognized by the Florida Knights of Columbus as a model family, the Franklins will be nominated for the national award presented by the two million-member Knights of Columbus at its annual convention in the fall.

To learn more about the Florida Knights of Columbus, visit www.kofc.org.