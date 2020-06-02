Brandon’s Curry Law Group is now representing local businesses and restaurants with coronavirus-related claims against insurance companies.

After being denied her business interruption insurance claim losses from COVID-19, Jeannie Pierola, chef-owner of Tampa staple restaurants Counter Culture, Edison and Swigamajig, is working with Curry Law Group to pursue her claim.

Pierola was forced to close all three restaurants on March 18, but reservations started going down in early March due to the pandemic. The restaurants started a pop-up from the Counter Culture location in mid-April, but it is a far cry from her regular revenue.

She made her business interruption claim around April 2—and was quickly denied. Her insurance company claims viruses aren’t covered in her policy.

Other insurance companies are saying that losses due to COVID-19 are not covered because there is no “physical damage,” such as a fire or flooding. Curry Law Group does not agree with the insurance companies. The claims they’re preparing contend that businesses can make a claim on their commercial liability.

Curry Law Group is stating that COVID-19 causes physical property damage and business income loss due to the virus’ proclivity to attach to surfaces for prolonged periods of time, thereby creating a dangerous physical condition on business premises. Federal government leaders, both at the White House and in Congress, have also said they believe insurance companies should be honoring their policies.

Clif Curry, owner and founder of Curry Law Group, learned about this issue after speaking with Pierola and other business owners and wanted to help.

Curry Law Group has represented clients in Brandon and throughout Hillsborough county for over 30 years.

