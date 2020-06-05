Edited by Jenny Bennett

Graduation Supplies To Help You Celebrate

Rob Angilella is excited to let you know that graduation supplies are in and on the shelves at his store, Discount Party Supply and customized high school supplies should be in soon. He is not going to let COVID-19 put a damper on your festivities.

Discount Party Supply is a family-owned and operated wedding and party supply superstore. Its goal is to provide the best customer service and to engage with each and everyone one of its customers to contribute a little more happiness on your special day and to make it perfect just the way you want it.

All this and it has the lowest prices in town for all your party supply needs. Whether it’s a graduation, a child’s birthday party, a baby shower or an adult’s milestone birthday, it will put a smile on your face with its beautifully arranged centerpieces, bouquets and variety of balloons.

Discount Party Supply is located at 815 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon in the same plaza as The Stein & Vine. Temporary store hours are Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 513-4860 or visit its website at www.discountedpartysupply.com or Facebook at Discount Party Supply to find out more.

Datz Opens In Winthrop

On May 14, a few Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members joined to celebrate Datz Restaurant Group – Riverview’s grand opening with a virtual celebration.

The virtual ribbon-cutting was streamed on Facebook Live to members and the community. Angel Campos, general manager of Datz Restaurant Group – Riverview, showed off its brand-new location and introduced those in attendance to the Datz Restaurant Group – Riverview management team.

With over 9,000 views for its virtual celebration, the new location was blown away with the community’s support and is absolutely thrilled to be opening in the Riverview area. It is currently operating at 25 percent capacity and has lots of outdoor seating for customers to enjoy its handcrafted food and beverages.

Datz Restaurant Group – Riverview is a craft beer oasis, a bourbon lover’s paradise and a foodie wonderland filled with bacon, cheese and house-made breads. It offers an eclectic cocktail menu with artisanal liquors found nowhere else in Riverview and boasts a seasonal menu change that reflects a growing community’s appetite for unique, new entrees.

Datz is an award-winning restaurant and has been featured on Good Morning America, Travel Channel, Food Network, Cooking Channel and FYI.

There was a proclamation delivered by the 2020 Honorary Mayor of Riverview, Daniel Cyral. He recognized May 14, 2020 to be Datz Restaurant Group – Riverview Day and reminded all who were in attendance that Datz Restaurant Group – Riverview serves craveable, delectable and eatable, handcrafted munchies.

Datz Restaurant Group – Riverview is located at 6264 Winthrop Town Centre Ave. in Riverview within the Winthrop Town Centre, right next to Winthrop Liquors.

For more information, visit https://datztampa.com/riverview/ or call 535-7952.

Medi-Weightloss Is Open For New And Existing Clients

With the coronavirus sweeping across the nation, many people might be struggling with ways to manage their stress, adhere to proper nutrition and focus on their overall wellness. At Medi-Weightloss, it is committed to the health and wellness of its patients.

Did you know that obesity is a risk factor for COVID-19? It now offers telemedicine appointments and curbside pickup as well as office visits. Medi-Weightloss has also updated and enhanced its safety and sanitation protocols.

Medi-Weightloss in Brandon has been serving the community for over 13 years, just read its reviews to see what patients say about it.

For more information, visit www.mediweightloss.com or call 654-1110.

Local Business Owner Wins Volunteer Of The Year Award

Desh Bagley, TechPlayzone founder and owner, was recently recognized as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year for FIRST® LEGO® League internationally. The league guides youth through STEM learning and exploration at an early age.

From Discover, to Explore and then to Challenge, students will understand the basics of STEM and apply their skills in an exciting competition while building habits of learning, confidence and teamwork skills along the way.

TechPlayzone is a science and technology program that began in 2005. To find out more, visit its website, www.techplayzone.com.

Estate And Trust Planning During COVID-19

Heath Wealth Management recently presented a webinar on Estate and Trust Planning during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was hosted by Mara Shaughnessy and Elijah Heath and presented by Dominic Jones. The presentation demonstrated the complications that COVID-19 has on your estate plan and the contingencies that need to be in place.

Heath Wealth Management would like to thank everyone who attended the webinar and let you know that it strives to continue to offer more educational material to its audience during these hard times.

For more information on financial planning, advice, webinars and other services, visit heathwealth.com, facebook.com/HeathWealthMGMT or call 556-7171.

Custom Facemasks Available For Your Company

Manatee Apparel Graphics is an established screen printing and embroidery company that has been serving the Tampa Bay area for over 30 years. Manatee Apparel Graphics also stocks various styles of face masks at its location in Riverview, including KN-95 disposable masks, Tultex washable cotton masks and 100 percent polyester activity masks.

If you prefer custom masks with your company’s logo, its website offers the ability to design your own or you can call to place an order. Most orders will ship within 48 hours or you can pick them up at the store.

For more information, visit manateeapparel.com or call 866-413-8400.

Creative Junk Therapy Opens

Creative Junk Therapy is a startup resource center located at 10236 Fisher Ave. East Tampa, and its mission is to provide resources for enrichment through art and creation using salvaged materials.

Owner Karen Koseck said, “Our goal is to encourage artistic expression for future generations while benefitting our environment by keeping reusable items from our landfills.”

Creative Junk Therapy will offer gently used items at reasonable costs, creative workshops, makerspaces as well as a space for studios, meetings or events.

To learn more, visit its Facebook page, Creative Junk Therapy, or call 324-9777.

Canine Cabana Helps Out Local Resident

Recently, Canine Cabana had a call to action for helping one of its Riverview community customers. A woman had fallen in her home and did not want to call an ambulance until she knew her furry friends were taken care of.

When they received the call, Owners Angie Pickren and Kendall Duncan immediately knew that they had to help and lodge the woman’s two dogs for however long it was needed.

Canine Cabana is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview and is still open for doggy daycare. You can email it at info@caninecabana.biz or call it at 672-9663. It is currently open Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Salt Athletics Is Coming To The Salt Grotto

The Salt Grotto is pleased to announce the addition of Salt Athletics to their wellness center. For many years The Salt Grotto has been offering their clients an amazing wellness center featuring halo therapy (dry salt inhalation).

Sheila Alba, manager of The Salt Grotto, said, “We are so excited to be adding Salt Athletics to our wellness services; it adds a dynamic, new, scientific wellness platform for our customers.”

In each session, users will receive a combination of light therapy and salt inhalation therapy known to benefit several conditions. Visit www.thesaltgrotto.com for more information.

Life’s Treasures Thrift Stores Reopened

The Life’s Treasures Thrift Store in Brandon has reopened. Store hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

To ensure the safety of its customers, volunteers and team members, these guidelines are being followed: no more than 10 customers are allowed in the store at one time, social distancing of 6 feet apart is required, masks and gloves are encouraged and bathrooms and fitting rooms are closed temporarily.

It would like to remind everyone that all stores have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before reopening and all donations have been cleaned and quarantined for 72 hours.

Attorney D. Jean Ryan Esq. Offers Bankruptcy Services

Attorney D. Jean Ryan Esq. has a long career in bankruptcy services. She graduated from the University of Miami School of Law in 1984 and opened her own bankruptcy practice in 1989, concentrating primarily on consumer issues.

In 1998, she merged her firm with a mid-sized firm and later was of counsel with the former Miami offices of Steel Hector & Davis LLP. In October of 2004, Ryan and Marcia T. Dunn, a chapter 7 trustee, opened Ryan and Dunn, P.A.

In November 2010, Ryan continued with the bankruptcy practice as Dunn elected to return exclusively to her duties as a chapter 7 trustee.

Ryan’s practice includes the representation of consumer debtors, business debtors, creditors and trustees in cases filed under chapters 7, 11, 12 and 13.

To find out more, email jryan@ryanlawpa.com or call 651-2733.