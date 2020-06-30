Edited by Jenny Bennett

Florida Dermatology And Skin Cancer Centers Continue To Provide Care

Florida Dermatology and Skin Cancer Centers (FLDSCC) continues to take extraordinary measures to ensure that access to essential dermatological care will continue without disruption during this unprecedented time. As it regularly monitors the COVID-19 outbreak, it would like to remind you that it remains open and, as always, its employees, patients and community remain its top priority.

While many patients continue to receive treatment in one of its dermatology office locations, it understands that others may be looking for a contactless alternative. FLDSCC is offering virtual visits through telemedicine.

Due to the nature of cases it observes and treats, please note that a patient may be asked to schedule an in-office follow up appointment for further diagnosis and treatment if it is felt necessary.

If you’d like to learn more about its telemedicine and virtual care program or have any questions, please contact FLDSCC at 1-855-353-7546, info@fldscc.com or visit the website at www.fldscc.com.

Heroes Paradise Opens

Heroes Paradise, located at 733 Knowles Rd. in Brandon, is a family-owned entertainment center that aims to provide a meeting place where people of all ages can play a part in having fun and creating strong bonds within our community between first responders, military members, families and youth.

The facility is now open and welcoming people of all ages to come and engage in activities such as tactical laser tag, an interactive rock wall, on and off-road remote control cars, virtual reality, archery tag and yard games. With 8 acres of property and various attractions, there is something for everyone of any age.

Heroes Paradise also hosts an array of private events, ranging from corporate team building to birthday parties for all ages. Visit www.HeroesParadise.com, call 833-543-7637 or email HeroesParadiseATeam@gmail.com to find out more.

Datz Opens In Winthrop

On May 14, a few Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members joined to celebrate Datz Restaurant Group – Riverview Grand Opening with a virtual celebration. The virtual ribbon-cutting was streamed on Facebook Live to members and the community.

Angel Campos, general manager of Datz Restaurant Group – Riverview, showed off its brand-new location and introduced those in attendance to the Datz Restaurant Group – Riverview management team.

Datz Restaurant Group – Riverview is a craft beer oasis, a bourbon lover’s paradise, a foodie wonderland filled with bacon, cheese and housemade breads. It offers an eclectic cocktail menu with artisanal liquors found nowhere else in Riverview and boasts a seasonal menu change that reflects a growing community appetite for unique, new entrees.

Datz is an award-winning restaurant and has been featured on Good Morning America, Travel Channel, Food Network, Cooking Channel and FYI.

Datz Restaurant Group – Riverview is located at 6264 Winthrop Town Centre Ave. in Riverview within the Winthrop Town Centre, right next to Winthrop Liquors. For more information, visit https://datztampa.com/riverview/ or call 535-7952.

Medi-Weightloss Is Open For New And Existing Clients

With the coronavirus sweeping across the nation, many people might be struggling with ways to manage their stress, adhere to proper nutrition, and focus on their overall wellness. At Medi-Weightloss, it is committed to the health and wellness of its patients.

Did you know that obesity is a risk factor for COVID-19? It now offers telemedicine appointments and curbside pickup as well as office visits. Medi-Weightloss has also updated and enhanced its safety and sanitation protocols.

Medi-Weightloss in Brandon has been serving the community for over 13 years, just read its reviews to see what patients say about it.

For more information, visit www.mediweightloss.com or call 654-1110.

Attorney D. Jean Ryan Esq. Offers Bankruptcy Services

Attorney D. Jean Ryan has a long career in bankruptcy services. She graduated from the University of Miami School of Law in 1984 and opened her own bankruptcy practice in 1989, concentrating primarily on consumer issues.

In 1998, she merged her firm with a mid-sized firm and later was of counsel with the former Miami offices of Steel Hector & Davis LLP. In October of 2004, Ryan and Marcia T. Dunn, a chapter 7 trustee, opened Ryan and Dunn, P.A. In November 2010, Ryan continued with the bankruptcy practice as Dunn elected to return exclusively to her duties as a chapter 7 trustee.

Ryan’s practice includes the representation of consumer debtors, business debtors, creditors and trustees in cases filed under chapters 7, 11, 12 and 13.

To find out more, email jryan@ryanlawpa.com or call 651-2733.

Beat The Heat Eco Tours

Latitudes Tours is very happy to be back on the water. It has added a new Breakfast Eco Tour with an early morning departure time of 8 a.m. to beat the summer heat and afternoon rain storms.

It has also partnered with a local favorite, the Ruskin Diner, to offer five breakfast classics with your choice of drink to enhance your cruise as an optional extra.

Book online at latitudestours.com or call 641-1311.

Custom Facemasks Available For Your Company

Manatee Apparel Graphics is an established screen printing and embroidery company that has been serving the Tampa Bay area for over 30 years. Manatee Apparel Graphics also stocks various styles of face masks at its location in Riverview, including KN-95 disposable masks, Tultex washable cotton masks and 100 percent polyester activity masks.

If you prefer custom masks with your company’s logo, its website offers the ability to design your own or you can call to place an order. Most orders will ship within 48 hours or you can pick them up at the store.

For more information, visit manateeapparel.com or call 866-413-8400.

The stories below can be omitted for space.

Weichert Realtors Welcomes New Team Member

Weichert Realtors is proud to announce that Sonya Ivy has joined its dedicated team of knowledgeable agents at its Brandon office at Brandon Realty. The team at Weichert Realtors has brought many years of combined real estate expertise to its clients.

Brandon Realty is located at 211 N. Parsons Ave. For more information, call 689-1500.

Dance Studio Open

Did you know that dancing is a healthy and great way to lift your spirits? Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Brandon has reopened and is once again sharing the joy of dancing with the community.

It has new hours to coincide with social distancing and cleaning, so please check www.fredastaire.com/Brandon for up-to-date information.

Estate And Trust Planning During COVID-19

Heath Wealth Management recently presented a webinar on Estate and Trust Planning during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was hosted by Mara Shaughnessy and Elijah Heath and presented by Dominic Jones.

The presentation demonstrated the complications that COVID-19 has on your estate plan and the contingencies that need to be in place. Heath Wealth Management would like to thank everyone who attended the webinar and let you know that it strives to continue to offer more educational material to its audience during these hard times.

For more information on financial planning, advice, webinars and other services, visit heathwealth.com, facebook.com/HeathWealthMGMT or call 556-7171.

New General Sales Manager At Brandon Honda

Brandon Honda is pleased to announce that David Farner has joined Brandon Honda as its general sales manager. Farner has excelled in sales and finance positions for Morgan Auto Group dealerships for 14 years.

In his new role at Brandon Honda, he assumes leadership over all of Brandon Honda’s variable store operations of sales and finance and will be coaching, motivating and guiding approximately 65 dealership associates daily.

Brandon Honda is located on SR 60 and showroom hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 664-1234 or visit www.BrandonHonda.com.

Brandon Regional Hospital Opens ER 24/7 In Wesley Chapel

Brandon Regional Hospital, an HCA West Florida Hospital, has opened a new full-service emergency room in Wesley Chapel. The new ER is 10,820 square feet and features 11 private rooms and board-certified emergency medicine physicians, paramedics and nurses with emergency care experience and certifications.

The ER in Wesley Chapel offers convenient access to emergency care in a state-of-the-art emergency room setting. With more advanced services than an urgent care, the ER accepts patients via ambulance and walk-ins and has an on-site CT scanner, ultrasound, X-ray and laboratory services.

Brad Jordan, vice president of emergency services, said “We are excited to open this new, freestanding emergency center and feel honored to have the opportunity to provide exceptional care to the Wesley Chapel community.”

The ER is located at 8951 Cypress Manor Dr. and can be reached on 953-4100.