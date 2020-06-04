Register now through Tuesday, June 16 for the Grow Into You Foundation (GIYF) Virtual 5K, which will provide mentoring for foster teens in the Tampa Bay community. Join any time in the month of June to run a single 5K or a series of 5Ks.

All participants will receive a medal and printable bib. 5K series participants will be eligible for GIYF’s grand prize drawing. T-shirts available for an additional fee.

All participants will also have access to the GIYF Virtual 5K photo contest, with prizes going to: best costume, most excited runner, most treacherous terrain, most determined runner, most coordinated race outfit and most running gear worn.

WHY SUPPORT THE GROW INTO YOU FOUNDATION?

The Foster Care system is in crisis. There are not enough foster homes to care for all the children displaced from their families. Teens in the system end up in group homes. When they age out at 18 years old, they have very little support. These teens frequently end up on the streets, facing homelessness, human trafficking, hunger, drugs and jail.

The Grow Into You Foundation offers mentoring and coaching to teens as they age out of foster care. This gives them a fighting chance to pursue education, employment and shelter. More than that, it allows these foster teens to discover their value and worth in the world.

EVENT INFORMATION VIRTUAL 5K

You may run your virtual 5K anytime in the month of June. To receive your medal, email GIYF with a picture of your proof of time (watch or phone tracker). Medals and T-shirts will be mailed to all participants by the end of July.

VIRTUAL 5K SERIES

You may run your virtual 5K anytime in the month of June. You may run it as a series of 5Ks or as a single 15K. To receive your medal and commemorative pin, email GIYF with a picture of your proof of time (watch or phone tracker). Medals, pins and T-shirts will be mailed to all participants by the end of July.

PHOTO CONTEST ENTRY

All participants may enter GIYF’s photo contest by emailing your photos to erin@growintoyoufoundation.org. There are prizes to all photo contest winners. Visit www.growintoyoufoundation.org.

The Grow Into You Foundation provides coaching and mentoring services as well as housing to individuals aging out of the foster care system. The Grow Into You focuses on shifting perspectives, restoring power and planting hope in the most forgotten members of our society. Helping these teens overcome their hardships and become the best version of themselves is what the Grow Into You Foundation is all about.