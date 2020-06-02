The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) motormen, bus operators and paratransit operators are essential employees who provide a critical service to the community like medical personnel, first responders, pharmacists and grocery store employees. Recently, HART received a huge ‘thank you’ from 3 Daughters Brewing.

The local brewery donated a generous supply of hand sanitizer for HART’s frontline employees, who are professionals committed to keeping transportation options available for essential trips in Hillsborough County.

“They graciously donated 10 gallons of their sanitizer for our operators and motormen,” said HART Bus Transportation Manager Brian Abrams, who reached out to 3 Daughters Brewing after he spotted a social media post.

3 Daughters Brewing, one of the largest owned breweries in the state of Florida, began bottling hand sanitizer in response to COVID-19.

“HART offers thanks to this community partner for the company’s generosity,” said Carolyn House Stewart, interim chief executive officer of HART. “The donation comes at a crucial time when supplies are limited. The agency appreciates our dedicated employees, who now operate a Sunday schedule on all routes, thus fulfilling our transit mission to the public.”

“We continue to wish health and safety for all and are increasingly thankful for the people who are putting their lives on the line to protect the health of others. We thank you and your organization for being a Florida Hero,” said Brian Horne, vice president of sales and marketing at 3 Daughters Brewing.

HART made the donated hand sanitizer immediately available to all operators. Visit www.goHART.org for the latest HART service information.