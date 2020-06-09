Image360 Tampa-Ybor City is a veteran-owned local business that is also a solutions provider in the area of visual communications. Drawing from more than 25 years of leadership and innovation in the industry, Image360 is one of the top business-to-business (B2B) solutions for graphic communication services.

Bob Burmaster is the owner of Image360 Tampa-Ybor City. Previously, he served our country in the U.S. Army Special Forces and retired as a lieutenant colonel with experience in diverse and challenging organizations. This provided him experience in strategy development, leadership and building strong relationships.

“Image360 Tampa-Ybor City covers the spectrum of signage and graphics solutions, including indoor and outdoor signage, LED truck advertising, environmental and experimental graphics, wayfinding solutions, vehicle graphics, promotional displays, banners and much, much more,” Burmaster said. “Because our scope of knowledge encompasses the entire breadth of the visual communications industry, we can take care of all of your signage needs at the same location.”

If you ask Burmaster what makes Image360 different from other graphic communication businesses, he’ll tell you that his business is the best by far in customer service.

“Listening to our clients needs is what sets us apart,” Burmaster said. “We distinguish ourselves with open and honest communication right from the get-go. Transforming your ideas into a reality necessitates a collaborative relationship with mutual respect. Whether you represent a Fortune 500 company or a local business, we thrive on individual feedback and knowledge of your overall goals. We cultivate partnerships, not transactions. For us, this is not a one-and-done arrangement. At Image360 Tampa-Ybor City, we want to build a visual communications experience that inspires pride in every contributor.”

Keeping things local is also important to Burmaster and his team.

“Shop local is more important than ever to help our local businesses get back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic,” Burmaster said. “Particularly in the signage industry, it is possible to go online and buy products for a cheaper price, which in almost every case results in low quality, poor design and no relationship with the vendor. The ability to understand your business and your needs results in better design, branding, quality and solution to help grow your business.”

Visit its website at www.tampayborcityfl.image360.com or call 800-SIGN (7446). Image360 Tampa-Ybor City is located at 3617-A E. 10th Ave. in Tampa.