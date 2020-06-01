Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 1, 2020, since last Friday morning on May 29, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Seffner and Lithia.
Since Friday morning on May 29, Riverview (13 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having nine new cases; Dover having seven new cases; Gibsonton having four new cases; Brandon, Wimauma, Valrico and Sun City Center each having two new cases; and Apollo Beach having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 29: 115 cases
Riverview, June 1: 128↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 29: 125 cases
Brandon, June 1: 127↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 29: 47 cases
Ruskin, June 1: 56↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 29: 34 cases
Wimauma, June 1: 36↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 29: 45 cases
Valrico, June 1: 47↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 29: 23 cases
Sun City Center, June 1: 25↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 29: 19 cases
Apollo Beach, June 1: 20↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 29: 30 cases
Seffner, June 1: 30, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 29: 11 cases
Gibsonton, June 1: 15↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 29: 9 cases
Lithia, June 1: 9, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 29: 14 cases
Dover, June 1: 21↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 29: 473
June 1: 515
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 29: 2,010
June 1: 2,192
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 29: 53,114
June 1: 55,415
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 29: 79
June 1: 81
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 29: 2,413
June 1: 2,460
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
May 29: 56,463
June 1: 60,842
Awaiting testing:
May 29: 21
June 1: 22
Inconclusive tests:
May 29: 80
June 1: 79
Negative tests:
May 29: 54,314
June 1: 58,512
Positive tests:
May 29: 2,069
June 1: 2,251
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
May 29: 984,160
June 1: 1,041,318
Awaiting testing:
May 29: 921
June 1: 918
Inconclusive tests:
May 29: 1,308
June 1: 1,160
Negative tests:
May 29: 928,742
June 1: 983,570
Positive tests:
May 29: 54,497
June 1: 56,830
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics