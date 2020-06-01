Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 1, 2020, since last Friday morning on May 29, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Seffner and Lithia.

Since Friday morning on May 29, Riverview (13 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin having nine new cases; Dover having seven new cases; Gibsonton having four new cases; Brandon, Wimauma, Valrico and Sun City Center each having two new cases; and Apollo Beach having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 29: 115 cases

Riverview, June 1: 128↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 29: 125 cases

Brandon, June 1: 127↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 29: 47 cases

Ruskin, June 1: 56↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 29: 34 cases

Wimauma, June 1: 36↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 29: 45 cases

Valrico, June 1: 47↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 29: 23 cases

Sun City Center, June 1: 25↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 29: 19 cases

Apollo Beach, June 1: 20↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 29: 30 cases

Seffner, June 1: 30, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 29: 11 cases

Gibsonton, June 1: 15↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 29: 9 cases

Lithia, June 1: 9, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 29: 14 cases

Dover, June 1: 21↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 29: 473

June 1: 515

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 29: 2,010

June 1: 2,192

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 29: 53,114

June 1: 55,415

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 29: 79

June 1: 81

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 29: 2,413

June 1: 2,460

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

May 29: 56,463

June 1: 60,842

Awaiting testing:

May 29: 21

June 1: 22

Inconclusive tests:

May 29: 80

June 1: 79

Negative tests:

May 29: 54,314

June 1: 58,512

Positive tests:

May 29: 2,069

June 1: 2,251

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

May 29: 984,160

June 1: 1,041,318

Awaiting testing:

May 29: 921

June 1: 918

Inconclusive tests:

May 29: 1,308

June 1: 1,160

Negative tests:

May 29: 928,742

June 1: 983,570

Positive tests:

May 29: 54,497

June 1: 56,830

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics