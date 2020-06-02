Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 2, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Valrico, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview (three new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Wimauma each having two new cases and Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 1: 128 cases
Riverview, June 2: 131↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 1: 127 cases
Brandon, June 2: 129↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 1: 56 cases
Ruskin, June 2: 56, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 1: 36 cases
Wimauma, June 2: 38↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 1: 47 cases
Valrico, June 2: 47, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 1: 25 cases
Sun City Center, June 2: 26↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 1: 20 cases
Apollo Beach, June 2: 20, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 1: 30 cases
Seffner, June 2: 30, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 1: 15 cases
Gibsonton, June 2: 16↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 1: 9 cases
Lithia, June 2: 9, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 1: 21 cases
Dover, June 2: 21, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 1: 515
June 2: 524

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 1: 2,192
June 2: 2,224

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 1: 55,415
June 2: 56,001

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 1: 81
June 2: 81

Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 1: 2,460
June 2: 2,530

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
June 1: 60,842
June 2: 61,655

Awaiting testing:
June 1: 22
June 2: 24

Inconclusive tests:
June 1: 79
June 2: 79

Negative tests:
June 1: 58,512
June 2: 59,291

Positive tests:
June 1: 2,251
June 2: 2,285

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
June 1: 1,041,318
June 2: 1,050,671

Awaiting testing:
June 1: 918
June 2: 919

Inconclusive tests:
June 1: 1,160
June 2: 1,206

Negative tests:
June 1: 983,570
June 2: 992,305

Positive tests:
June 1: 56,830
June 2: 57,447

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

