Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 2, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Valrico, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Riverview (three new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Wimauma each having two new cases and Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 1: 128 cases
Riverview, June 2: 131↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 1: 127 cases
Brandon, June 2: 129↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 1: 56 cases
Ruskin, June 2: 56, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 1: 36 cases
Wimauma, June 2: 38↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 1: 47 cases
Valrico, June 2: 47, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 1: 25 cases
Sun City Center, June 2: 26↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 1: 20 cases
Apollo Beach, June 2: 20, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 1: 30 cases
Seffner, June 2: 30, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 1: 15 cases
Gibsonton, June 2: 16↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 1: 9 cases
Lithia, June 2: 9, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 1: 21 cases
Dover, June 2: 21, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 1: 515
June 2: 524
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 1: 2,192
June 2: 2,224
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 1: 55,415
June 2: 56,001
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 1: 81
June 2: 81
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 1: 2,460
June 2: 2,530
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 1: 60,842
June 2: 61,655
Awaiting testing:
June 1: 22
June 2: 24
Inconclusive tests:
June 1: 79
June 2: 79
Negative tests:
June 1: 58,512
June 2: 59,291
Positive tests:
June 1: 2,251
June 2: 2,285
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 1: 1,041,318
June 2: 1,050,671
Awaiting testing:
June 1: 918
June 2: 919
Inconclusive tests:
June 1: 1,160
June 2: 1,206
Negative tests:
June 1: 983,570
June 2: 992,305
Positive tests:
June 1: 56,830
June 2: 57,447
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics