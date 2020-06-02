Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 2, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Valrico, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview (three new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Wimauma each having two new cases and Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 1: 128 cases

Riverview, June 2: 131↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 1: 127 cases

Brandon, June 2: 129↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 1: 56 cases

Ruskin, June 2: 56, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 1: 36 cases

Wimauma, June 2: 38↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 1: 47 cases

Valrico, June 2: 47, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 1: 25 cases

Sun City Center, June 2: 26↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 1: 20 cases

Apollo Beach, June 2: 20, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 1: 30 cases

Seffner, June 2: 30, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 1: 15 cases

Gibsonton, June 2: 16↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 1: 9 cases

Lithia, June 2: 9, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 1: 21 cases

Dover, June 2: 21, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 1: 515

June 2: 524

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 1: 2,192

June 2: 2,224

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 1: 55,415

June 2: 56,001

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 1: 81

June 2: 81

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 1: 2,460

June 2: 2,530

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 1: 60,842

June 2: 61,655

Awaiting testing:

June 1: 22

June 2: 24

Inconclusive tests:

June 1: 79

June 2: 79

Negative tests:

June 1: 58,512

June 2: 59,291

Positive tests:

June 1: 2,251

June 2: 2,285

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 1: 1,041,318

June 2: 1,050,671

Awaiting testing:

June 1: 918

June 2: 919

Inconclusive tests:

June 1: 1,160

June 2: 1,206

Negative tests:

June 1: 983,570

June 2: 992,305

Positive tests:

June 1: 56,830

June 2: 57,447

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics