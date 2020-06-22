Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 22, 2020.

Since June 19 at 10 a.m., Brandon (70 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 62 new cases, Valrico having 27 new cases, Ruskin having 24 new cases, Wimauma having 17 new cases, Seffner having 10 new cases, Sun City Center having nine new cases, Gibsonton having eight new cases, Apollo Beach and Dover each having seven new cases and Lithia having six new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 19: 295 cases

Riverview, June 22: 357↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 19: 294 cases

Brandon, June 22: 364↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 19: 148 cases

Ruskin, June 22: 172↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 19: 79 cases

Wimauma, June 22: 96↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 19: 96 cases

Valrico, June 22: 123↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 19: 36 cases

Sun City Center, June 22: 45↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 19: 41 cases

Apollo Beach, June 22: 48↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 19: 71 cases

Seffner, June 22: 81↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 19: 46 cases

Gibsonton, June 22: 54↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 19: 24 cases

Lithia, June 22: 30↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 19: 37 cases

Dover, June 22: 44↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 19: 1,164

June 22: 1,411

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 19: 4,914

June 22: 5,904

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 19: 87,643

June 22: 98,047

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 19: 109

June 22: 115

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 19: 3,104

June 22: 3,173

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 19: 93,669

June 22: 100,227

Awaiting testing:

June 19: 71

June 22: 73

Inconclusive tests:

June 19: 75

June 22: 77

Negative tests:

June 19: 88,612

June 22: 94,177

Positive tests:

June 19: 4,982

June 22: 5,973

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 19: 1,533,876

June 22: 1,618,540

Awaiting testing:

June 19: 1,005

June 22: 1,053

Inconclusive tests:

June 19: 1,578

June 22: 1,546

Negative tests:

June 19: 1,443,123

June 22: 1,517,270

Positive tests:

June 19: 89,748

June 22: 100,217

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics