Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. on June 22, 2020.
Since June 19 at 10 a.m., Brandon (70 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 62 new cases, Valrico having 27 new cases, Ruskin having 24 new cases, Wimauma having 17 new cases, Seffner having 10 new cases, Sun City Center having nine new cases, Gibsonton having eight new cases, Apollo Beach and Dover each having seven new cases and Lithia having six new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 19: 295 cases
Riverview, June 22: 357↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 19: 294 cases
Brandon, June 22: 364↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 19: 148 cases
Ruskin, June 22: 172↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 19: 79 cases
Wimauma, June 22: 96↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 19: 96 cases
Valrico, June 22: 123↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 19: 36 cases
Sun City Center, June 22: 45↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 19: 41 cases
Apollo Beach, June 22: 48↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 19: 71 cases
Seffner, June 22: 81↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 19: 46 cases
Gibsonton, June 22: 54↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 19: 24 cases
Lithia, June 22: 30↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 19: 37 cases
Dover, June 22: 44↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 19: 1,164
June 22: 1,411
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 19: 4,914
June 22: 5,904
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 19: 87,643
June 22: 98,047
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 19: 109
June 22: 115
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 19: 3,104
June 22: 3,173
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 19: 93,669
June 22: 100,227
Awaiting testing:
June 19: 71
June 22: 73
Inconclusive tests:
June 19: 75
June 22: 77
Negative tests:
June 19: 88,612
June 22: 94,177
Positive tests:
June 19: 4,982
June 22: 5,973
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 19: 1,533,876
June 22: 1,618,540
Awaiting testing:
June 19: 1,005
June 22: 1,053
Inconclusive tests:
June 19: 1,578
June 22: 1,546
Negative tests:
June 19: 1,443,123
June 22: 1,517,270
Positive tests:
June 19: 89,748
June 22: 100,217
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics