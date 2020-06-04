Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 4, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Seffner and Lithia.

In the past 24 hours, Ruskin (10 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Gibsonton having three new cases, Riverview and Brandon each having two new cases and Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 3: 140 cases
Riverview, June 4: 142↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 3: 139 cases
Brandon, June 4: 141↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 3: 63 cases
Ruskin, June 4: 73↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 3: 42 cases
Wimauma, June 4: 43↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 3: 51 cases
Valrico, June 4: 52↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 3: 26 cases
Sun City Center, June 4: 27↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 3: 20 cases
Apollo Beach, June 4: 21↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 3: 30 cases
Seffner, June 4: 30, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 3: 17 cases
Gibsonton, June 4: 20↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 3: 9 cases
Lithia, June 4: 9, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 3: 21 cases
Dover, June 4: 22↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 3: 558
June 4: 580

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 3: 2,324
June 4: 2,418

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 3: 57,293
June 4: 58,701

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 3: 84
June 4: 85

Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 3: 2,566
June 4: 2,607

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
June 3: 63,141
June 4: 64,765

Awaiting testing:
June 3: 26
June 4: 30

Inconclusive tests:
June 3: 79
June 4: 79

Negative tests:
June 3: 60,678
June 4: 62,207

Positive tests:
June 3: 2,384
June 4: 2,479

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
June 3: 1,081,825
June 4: 1,107,952

Awaiting testing:
June 3: 912
June 4: 909

Inconclusive tests:
June 3: 1,191
June 4: 1,221

Negative tests:
June 3: 1,022,149
June 4: 1,046,860

Positive tests:
June 3: 58,764
June 4: 60,183

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics

