Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 4, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Seffner and Lithia.

In the past 24 hours, Ruskin (10 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Gibsonton having three new cases, Riverview and Brandon each having two new cases and Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, June 3: 140 cases

Riverview, June 4: 142↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, June 3: 139 cases

Brandon, June 4: 141↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, June 3: 63 cases

Ruskin, June 4: 73↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, June 3: 42 cases

Wimauma, June 4: 43↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, June 3: 51 cases

Valrico, June 4: 52↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, June 3: 26 cases

Sun City Center, June 4: 27↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, June 3: 20 cases

Apollo Beach, June 4: 21↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, June 3: 30 cases

Seffner, June 4: 30, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, June 3: 17 cases

Gibsonton, June 4: 20↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, June 3: 9 cases

Lithia, June 4: 9, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, June 3: 21 cases

Dover, June 4: 22↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

June 3: 558

June 4: 580

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

June 3: 2,324

June 4: 2,418

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

June 3: 57,293

June 4: 58,701

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

June 3: 84

June 4: 85

Total deaths of Florida residents:

June 3: 2,566

June 4: 2,607

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

June 3: 63,141

June 4: 64,765

Awaiting testing:

June 3: 26

June 4: 30

Inconclusive tests:

June 3: 79

June 4: 79

Negative tests:

June 3: 60,678

June 4: 62,207

Positive tests:

June 3: 2,384

June 4: 2,479

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

June 3: 1,081,825

June 4: 1,107,952

Awaiting testing:

June 3: 912

June 4: 909

Inconclusive tests:

June 3: 1,191

June 4: 1,221

Negative tests:

June 3: 1,022,149

June 4: 1,046,860

Positive tests:

June 3: 58,764

June 4: 60,183

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics