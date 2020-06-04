Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, June 4, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Seffner and Lithia.
In the past 24 hours, Ruskin (10 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Gibsonton having three new cases, Riverview and Brandon each having two new cases and Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Dover each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, June 3: 140 cases
Riverview, June 4: 142↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, June 3: 139 cases
Brandon, June 4: 141↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, June 3: 63 cases
Ruskin, June 4: 73↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, June 3: 42 cases
Wimauma, June 4: 43↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, June 3: 51 cases
Valrico, June 4: 52↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, June 3: 26 cases
Sun City Center, June 4: 27↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, June 3: 20 cases
Apollo Beach, June 4: 21↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, June 3: 30 cases
Seffner, June 4: 30, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, June 3: 17 cases
Gibsonton, June 4: 20↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, June 3: 9 cases
Lithia, June 4: 9, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, June 3: 21 cases
Dover, June 4: 22↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
June 3: 558
June 4: 580
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
June 3: 2,324
June 4: 2,418
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
June 3: 57,293
June 4: 58,701
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
June 3: 84
June 4: 85
Total deaths of Florida residents:
June 3: 2,566
June 4: 2,607
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
June 3: 63,141
June 4: 64,765
Awaiting testing:
June 3: 26
June 4: 30
Inconclusive tests:
June 3: 79
June 4: 79
Negative tests:
June 3: 60,678
June 4: 62,207
Positive tests:
June 3: 2,384
June 4: 2,479
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
June 3: 1,081,825
June 4: 1,107,952
Awaiting testing:
June 3: 912
June 4: 909
Inconclusive tests:
June 3: 1,191
June 4: 1,221
Negative tests:
June 3: 1,022,149
June 4: 1,046,860
Positive tests:
June 3: 58,764
June 4: 60,183
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics