Compiled by Jenny Bennett

The American Legion Steps Up To Help Veterans In Need

When we reflect on those that are on the front line during this COVID-19 pandemic, we don’t usually think of members from the Sons of The American Legion (SAL).

SAL members of American Legion Post 148 in Riverview responded to a mass email that was posted on Facebook and within hours they received approval from their board and members to purchase and deliver a grill, grill utensils and a new vacuum cleaner to Liberty Manor for Veterans.

When a vacuum cleaner goes out and there are seventeen veterans in a house, you can only imagine the crisis. The veterans had no way of shopping for a vacuum cleaner or grill due to a lack in transportation and funding, so SAL members stepped up in a big way and put their own health at risk during these infectious times.

Brave and dedicated SAL members Mark Getty and Carroll Weese did the shopping and delivery—what a commitment to veterans. The veterans used the grill that very evening and cooked the best chicken dinner they’d had in a long time.

Founded in 1932, Sons of The American Legion exists to honor the service and sacrifice of Legionnaires. Members of The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of The American Legion comprise The American Legion Family, which has a combined membership of nearly 3 million people.

The mission of Liberty Manor for Veterans Inc. is to promote the developmental and social needs of disabled and honorably discharged veterans who have fallen victim to homelessness by providing transitional, supported housing and establishing objectives designed to attribute to self-sufficiency.

For anyone interested in assisting this meritorious initiative, please contact Connie Lindsay at 900-9422.

Elks Lodge Reopens

The Ruskin Elks Lodge recently reopened on June 1 with Monday Night Bingo and is excited to be back involved in the community. The lodge’s famous, countywide, best-ever spaghetti and sauce will be served on Wednesday and Friday nights along with the return of fried or baked fish dinners.

Stop by and see what else your community Elks Lodge is up to at 1630 S. US 41 or call it on 645-2089.

Hillsborough Community College Announces Student Emergency Fund

As a reaction to the challenges students are facing through these unprecedented times, the Hillsborough Community College Foundation established the HawkStrong Student Emergency Fund.

These funds will be provided to currently enrolled students to cover costs of housing, food, childcare and other immediate financial needs that could keep them from completing the semester.

Many HCC students are already fighting to stay in school because of the economic disadvantage brought on by this pandemic; with assistance from the community, the college can make sure it doesn’t lose the fight.

To find out more or to make a donation, visit www.hccfoundation.com/hawkstrong/.

Community Water Wise Award Program Extension

Tampa Bay Water has extended the landscape application submission deadline to Monday, August 31 for the Community Water Wise Awards.

The awards, sponsored by Tampa Bay Water, were created to recognize individuals and businesses committed to conserving water resources and protecting the environment by using Florida-Friendly Landscaping principles. Winning entries will receive a handmade mosaic stepping stone or a plaque option for businesses.

If you have more questions regarding the Community Water Wise Award program, please visit www.tampabaywaterwise.org.

Library Book Drops Reopen

The Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative is working to restore library service to its customers in a gradual and safe manner. The first step is to open book drops to accept returns at locations, including Southshore Regional Public Library.

Book drops will be Monday-Friday and you can return books there regardless of where you borrowed them from. Your returned items will be placed into quarantine and will still appear as ‘checked out’ on your account. They will be checked in when safety and staffing permits.

Check HCPLC.org for the latest library information.

Pet Resource Center Requests Masks

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is requesting donations of cloth face masks at the pet shelter on 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa. The masks will be used by on-site staff who are caring for the pets at the shelter. Bins are available for residents to drop off donations.

Virtual Women’s Support Group

In this difficult time, we could all use some support. Dr. Reba Haley, a therapist, and Jenise Griffin, a mental health advocate, will be hosting weekly Zoom meetings covering a variety of topics aimed towards women, including marriage, overcoming stress, coping techniques and other mental health issues.

Zoom meetings will be held on Thursday evenings from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The meeting ID is 502 307 7085 and the password is 7C5UVJ.

Free Online Classes To Help Residents With Finances

Developing your Financial Plan is a four-part series that will provide tools to help you achieve financial goals. Sessions are scheduled each Wednesday in June from 12 Noon to 1 p.m. and registration is required.

The schedule of topics is:

June 3, Analyzing Your Situation and Establishing Goals;

June 10, Cash Flow Management;

June 17, Debt Management;

June 14, Saving and Investing for Future Goals.

For more information, contact Lisa Leslie at lesliel@HCFLGov.net. To register, visit https://attendee.gototraining.com/r/4418533018461509378.