Schools Thank Nutrition Services Workers

Earlier this month, schools throughout Hillsborough County found unique ways to thank the Nutrition Services employees who have worked tirelessly feeding children despite the schools being closed.

Lithia Springs Elementary School in Valrico thanked its workers with a sign in front of the school.

Newsome Girls Soccer Team Shows Heart

Players from the Newsome Girls Soccer Team showed their hearts by reaching out to the community last month. Students started out by writing thank-you notes to local emergency medical services and fire department workers and continued by sending cards and letters to the residents at the Tessera of Brandon assisted living facility.

“My curiosity got the best of me and I read most of what the kids wrote,” said Coach Tina Trimborn. “It melted my heart and demonstrated that our future is bright.”

Taco YOLO Donates Cinco De Mayo Meals

Despite having to work during a pandemic on one of the nation’s favorite holidays, employees at Brandon Regional Hospital enjoyed delicious food on Cinco de Mayo thanks to a local restaurant. Taco YOLO in FishHawk Ranch teamed up with the Newsome High School Athletic Boosters and donated meals on May 5.

“We are honored to be a part of the community and were happy to donate to the brave men and women on the front lines of the pandemic helping members of our community,” said Taco YOLO’s Heath Hardin.

To learn more about Taco YOLO, visit www.tacoyolo.com.

Resident Hosts BBQ Fundraiser For Meals

FishHawk residents Roger and Kim Earnheart raised $1,000 last month by hosting a barbecue takeout event. Every penny of the money raised was donated to Davenport’s Daily Delights’ meal donation program to feed essential workers.

“Quarantining at home and watching this pandemic unfold was very difficult to watch,” said Roger, who is very passionate about making authentic smoked barbecue and barbecue sauces from his outdoor patio smoker and grill area. “I was feeling sad and helpless and I wanted to do something to give back.”

The event, held on May 2, offered takeout meals and a pickup service following social distancing rules.

“We wanted to honor and thank our healthcare professionals and first responders who have sacrificed so much and worked so hard through the COVID-19 crisis,” said Roger.

The Earnhearts donated the money raised to Peggy Davenport, who has fed thousands of workers and residents in need throughout the pandemic. Davenport used the money raised at the barbecue to provide a Mother’s Day luncheon for the staff at Brandon Regional Hospital.

To learn more about Davenport’s Daily Delights’ meal donation program, visit www.davenportsdailydelights.com.

Bass Pro Shops Donated Masks

Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris personally donated one million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks to healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis across the United States.

In Tampa, a total of 6,000 of these masks will be donated to two facilities—Brandon Regional Hospital and the Palm Gardens of Sun City Center Assisted Living Facility.

Convoy of Hope is utilizing its national network of partners and volunteers to identify appropriate local hospitals and medical facilities and help distribute the masks based on areas’ needs and demands.

The donation will provide thousands of hard-to-find masks to every local community with a Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s store, boat center, distribution center and White River Marine Group manufacturing facility—over 200 communities in total.

To support their efforts, visit www.convoyofhope.org/10mm.

Free Counseling Services From Healing The Broken Heart

To show appreciation for local first responders, educators, healthcare providers and mothers, Healing The Broken Heart, LLC Counseling Services is offering three counseling sessions for free via telehealth.

To learn more, email healingthebrokenheartllc@gmail.com or call 430-3113. Visit www.healingthebrokenheartllc.com for more information on Healing The Broken Heart, LLC Counseling Services.