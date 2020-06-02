Local business and residents have become creative recently showing their thanks to essential workers.

Schools Thank Nutrition Services Workers

Earlier this month, schools throughout Hillsborough County found unique ways to thank the Nutrition Services employees who have worked tirelessly feeding children despite the schools being closed. Lithia Springs Elementary School in Valrico thanked their workers with a sign in front of the school.

Free Counseling Services From Healing The Broken Heart

To show appreciation for local first responders, educators, healthcare providers and mothers, Healing The Broken Heart, LLC Counseling Services is offering three counseling sessions for free via telehealth.

To learn more, email healingthebrokenheartllc@gmail.com or call 430-3113. Visit www.healingthebrokenheartllc.com for more information on Healing The Broken Heart, LLC Counseling Services.

Waterset Holds Contactless Food Drive

Waterset, a local master-planned community by Newland, held a contactless food drive benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay. Waterset’s mascot, Manny the Manatee, drove through the neighborhood to collect nonperishable donations from residents’ driveways while spreading a safer-at-home cheer to all ages.

During this one-day food drive, Waterset’s residents raised nearly 1,000 meals for those in need in the Tampa Bay area.

Residents Make And Distribute Masks

When America ordered all senior citizens to self-quarantine themselves in order to curb the COVID19 pandemic, an appeal was made to replace the recycled PPE masks for the nurses working in local living centers.

Upon hearing about those in need, Roberta Enterline found kits for making masks and distributed them to Pat Sendzik, Janet Monte, Jane Keyes, Lori Neely, Sheryl Rausch, Tonda Parish and Susan Duffy.

Alan Nash, the Wilder Corporation general manager, and William Farrell, president of Hacienda Heights HOA, donated funds to purchase the needed materials.

Within days of being sequestered, the women of Hacienda Heights completed the first batch of masks. Their efforts did not stop there, as they continue making masks for the residents of Rice Creek and Hacienda Heights who need them to go shopping.

To learn more, contact Farrell at 252-8622 or hhhoasecretary@gmail.com.

McDonald’s Offered Free Thank You Meals

In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to health and safety, McDonald’s offered free Thank You meals last month as a token of appreciation for their selfless service.

Each Thank You meal was available at no charge via drive-thru or carry-out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide and was served in its iconic Happy Meal box in hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.

Ninety-five percent of the 14,000 U.S. McDonald’s restaurants are owned and operated by independent, local business owners.

For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com or follow it on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

Bass Pro Shops Donated Masks Bass Pro Shops

Founder Johnny Morris personally donated one million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks to healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis across the United States.

In Tampa, a total of 6,000 of these masks will be donated to two facilities—Brandon Regional Hospital and the Palm Gardens of Sun City Center Assisted Living Facility.

Convoy of Hope is utilizing its national network of partners and volunteers to identify appropriate local hospitals and medical facilities and help distribute the masks based on area needs and demands. The donation will provide thousands of hard-to-find masks to every local community with a Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s store, boat center, distribution center and White River Marine Group manufacturing facility—over 200 communities in total.

To support their efforts, visit www.convoyofhope.org/10mm.

HiTech Automotive Donates Oil Changes

Throughout the month of April, HiTech Automotive in Brandon offered free oil changes to medical professionals. This month, the business is giving customers the opportunity buy an oil change and give an oil change, either to a medical provider or a friend/family member.

To learn more, call 684-1556 or visit www.hitechautomotiveofbrandon.com.

Brooks Pressure Washing Offers Sanitization

In light of COVID-19, Brook Pressure Washing Inc. wants to help the community. The business is offering cleaning and sanitizing of playground equipment at local parks, churches, preschools and/or schools.

“We make no claims or guarantees of making this virus go away,” said the owner. “That would be completely irresponsible for anyone to do. Right now we are able to take on one to two projects per week.”

To sign up, complete the form at https://forms.gle/ZhA13Mw8Xc8nSd2a7. To learn more about the business, visit brookpressurewashing.com, call 610-5251 or email info@brookpressurewashing.com.

Harbor Freight Donates Masks To Healthcare Workers

Harbor Freight recently decided to donate its entire supply of personal protective equipment items, including N95 masks, face shields and 5 and 7-mil nitrile gloves, to frontline hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms in the communities served by its stores.

Workers in need are asked to email hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com and identify the hospital’s city and state in the subject line.

Complete Cleaning Service Solutions, LLC Offers Discount To Workers

Uzziel Lay, owner of a local cleaning company Complete Cleaning Service Solutions, LLC, is honoring first responders and healthcare professionals by offering 25 percent off on all carpets, tiles and grout cleaning.

For more information, call 562-9867 or email ccssolutions.team@gmail.com.