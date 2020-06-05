Compiled by Jenny Bennett

YMCA To Open Camps

As long as it aligns with the governor’s reopening plan, the Tampa YMCA is moving forward with plans to safely start summer day camp on June 1.

The safety of campers and staff is a top priority and the YMCA is committed to making summer camps just as safe as the emergency Youth Relief Care currently offered at more than 20 YMCA locations across Tampa Bay.

After providing 10 weeks of Youth Relief Care for children of essential workers, Y staff are very experienced in keeping children and staff safe.

For details on how the YMCA is adapting to these changes, please visit www.tampaymca.org/programs/camp/summer-camp.

Pet Resource Center Requests Masks

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is requesting donations of cloth face masks at the pet shelter on 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa.

The masks will be used by on-site staff who are caring for the pets at the shelter. Bins are available for residents to drop off donations.

Sizzling Summer Petapalooza At Firehouse Cultural Center

On Saturday, June 6 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin is hosting a Sizzling Summer Petapalooza. There will be food, vendors, raffles and free family family fun so that residents can learn more about pet rescue and adoptions.

The event will also act as a fundraiser to include SouthShore community animal rescue non-profits that have been quarantined from fundraising events.

The event is sponsored by C.A.R.E., Kittie Corral and The Firehouse Cultural Center. It will take place at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin.

Virtual Women’s Support Group

In this difficult time, we could all use some support. Dr. Reba Haley, a therapist, and Jenise Griffin, a mental health advocate, will be hosting weekly Zoom meetings covering a variety of topics aimed towards women, including marriage, overcoming stress, coping techniques and other mental health issues.

Zoom meetings will be held on Thursday evenings from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The meeting ID is 502 307 7085 and the password is 7C5UVJ.

Free Online Classes To Help Residents With Finances

Developing your Financial Plan is a four-part series that will provide tools to help you achieve financial goals. Sessions are scheduled each Wednesday in June from 12 Noon-1 p.m. and registration is required.

The schedule of topics is:

June 3, Analyzing Your Situation and Establishing Goals;

June 10, Cash Flow Management;

June 17, Debt Management;

June 14, Saving and Investing for Future Goals.

To register, visit https://attendee.gototraining.com/r/4418533018461509378 or for more information, please contact Lisa Leslie at lesliel@HCFLGov.net. To register.

The St. Vincent Food Pantry At St. Stephen Church Is Open

The St. Vincent de Paul food pantry is open to people in our area that are in need or may have recently lost their jobs. The pantry operates at St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Rd. in Riverview off of Boyette Rd. Pantry hours are Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The pantry is currently operating as a drive-thru in front of the church’s Family Life Center. Visitors will stay in their car and volunteers wearing face masks and gloves will load the food directly into the car so there is no contact between people.

Donations of food and/or money are also accepted on Friday mornings between 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 Noon. Drop-offs can be made at the drive-thru in front of the Family Life Center. Checks should be made out to SvdP.

Social Dance At Strawberry Square Dance Center

Plant City Social Dance will have a dance on Saturday, June 27 at the Strawberry Square Dance Center. This dance will be social dancing and there will be a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor to dance on.

Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing, freestyle and some Latin dances. Ballroom dancers can dance to most of this music also.

There will be a singles table set up. Singles and younger generation people are welcome. Come dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller.

By the time of our dance, social distancing and masks might not be required, but it wouldn’t hurt to still use these precautions. Hand sanitizer will be available where you sign in and, on the counter, where the water was kept. It will have a non-touch temperature scanner to be used to scan the temperature of everyone coming in the door.

To learn more, call Ken Miller at 863- 409-7714 or email pcsocialdanceclub@inbox.com.

Hillsborough Community College Announces Student Emergency Fund

As a reaction to the challenges students are facing through these unprecedented times, the Hillsborough Community College Foundation established the HawkStrong Student Emergency Fund.

These funds will be provided to currently enrolled students to cover costs of housing, food, childcare and other immediate financial needs that could keep them from completing the semester.

Many HCC students are already fighting to stay in school because of the economic disadvantage brought on by this pandemic; with assistance from the community, the college can make sure it doesn’t lose the fight.

To find out more or to make a donation, visit www.hccfoundation.com/hawkstrong/.