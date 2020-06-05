By Gwen Rollings

Rendee Hughes, a commercial sales associate with Turner Cole Company Real Estate Services, would probably agree with writer Mackenzi Lee’s quote, “It is not a failure to readjust my sails to fit the waters I find myself in.” She’s been successfully ‘readjusting’ most of her life.

Hughes graduated from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois in 1986 with a minor in finance and a major in marketing. It was in her junior year at Western Illinois University that Hughes took her first real estate class and loved it.

She went on to complete a master’s degree in business administration from Colorado Technical University in 2008. Because of these educational qualifications, she adapted successfully in sales and marketing for over 30 years.

In 1994, Hughes left the Chicago area and its brutal winter weather and adapted easily to the beautiful winters in the Riverview/FishHawk area. Seven years ago, she modified her lifestyle again and became a realtor and eventually a broker associate.

“I became a broker associate for increased knowledge. It helped me tremendously in the investment realm. I can clearly guide investors to positive returns on their investments anywhere from 7 to 15 percent,” she said.

Hughes acknowledged that COVID-19 will most likely change the way the world does business.

“I am a commercial agent, and we were very busy with low inventory (prior to COVID-19). After that, the phone basically stopped ringing the first few weeks. I am now receiving a steady amount of calls but less than half the traffic of pre-COVID-19,” she said.

Although safe social distancing and zoom technology is expected to help minimize physical interactions, Hughes said that most commercial clients want to walk the property and see it live. Social distancing, masks and gloves have become the acceptable method of interacting with clients and doing business.

Once again, Hughes continues to adapt with technology such as Zoom as it becomes increasingly more essential in her day-to-day business dealings. Her ingenuity doesn’t stop with just advanced technology.

“I am rolling out a residential offering to the Hughes’ team and very excited about it.,” she said. “We will continue to provide superior consultative services to those trusting us with their assignments.”

Although the waters are rough, Hughes continues to readjust the sails for success.

Contact Hughes at rendeehughes@gmail.com or call 735-6181. Turner Cole Company is located at 333 N. Falkenburg Rd., Ste. B206 in Tampa.