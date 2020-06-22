Have you ever been sparkled? Have you ever seen a Wineicorn? If you’ve answered ‘No’ to either one of these questions, don’t worry, because if you live in the Greater Brandon area, you may just get lucky soon.

Wine With Friends Florida is a local group spreading a little cheer to people in the community during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love unicorns, cats and long walks on the beach, and just in case you couldn’t guess, I also like drinking wine,” said Amy Scolaro, organizer of the Brandon chapter of the group. “But most of all, I like helping people, giving back and volunteering. If it makes a difference to our community, I want to be part of it.”

A friend of Scolaro’s invited her to a gift giving wine group that was based in Arizona.

“I thought to myself, Florida would love this, especially amidst all the corona chaos; the world needs love more than ever,” Scolaro said. “It also provides a safely distanced activity and a much-needed pick-me-up. You don’t need to drink wine. We have gifted ladies with water, lemonade, beer, soda, iced tea, etc.”

The group is very simple to join.

“We have a questionnaire everyone fills out and they will send you their address if you choose to ‘sparkle’ them,” said Scolaros. “You have to ‘sneak’ up to their door, ring or knock and then run like crazy back to your car and leave.”

Once the person who has been sparkled receives their gift, they are encouraged to take a picture and then pay it forward to another Wineicorn.

“We love when the ‘Minicorns’ (kiddos) get involved too,” Scolaro said. “It sets such an amazing example of random acts of kindness.”

The group also recognizes important events such as birthdays or promotions.

“It’s all about support and love,” Scolaro said, “even in the darker times. A mama lost her job and ended up homeless. Everyone rallied together to get her immediate supplies to get through the days and nights outside. She ended up with a place to stay, clothes and food in a mere 48 hours later; she was safe and felt loved.”

To learn more about Wine With Friends Florida or to join the group, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/WineWithFriendsFlorida. In addition to this group, several neighborhood groups have sprouted up with a similar spirit of giving.

The concept is the same, spread some joy with a basket delivery and put your name in for your own surprise!