By Gwen Rollings

Brown Comfort Systems has been a part of the Apollo Beach community for more than 15 years. Owner Deforest Brown and his team have made it their mission to build a company that will glorify God and provide timely and professional service at each and every customer contact.

Brown’s company was built on the principles of integrity and honesty.

“We are very genuine in what we do and we really stand behind the work we do for our customers,” Brown said. “We continually build on our foundation as we conduct our business with integrity and ethics. We are members of the SouthShore Business Association and Riverview Chamber of Commerce.”

If you ask Brown what he likes most about his business, he’ll tell you it’s his customers’ happiness.

“I like the gratification of just making people happy from the work we do for them,” Brown said. “We commit ourselves to providing the quality, variety and convenience our customers come to expect. We foster strong relationships with the diverse people and organizations with whom we work. Through open communication with our customers and employees, we hold true to the fundamentals that support our growth and stability.”

Brown’s business, like many in the area, has had some challenges due to the pandemic, but he has found a way to pivot and keep his business thriving.

“We started installing REME HALO® whole home in-duct air purifiers. These systems basically disinfect the air of germs and it kills COVID,” Brown said. “We’ve been installing them in homes and businesses in the community. These systems have been in high demand lately, but we are working on getting more in stock.”

Brown is a strong believer in supporting local businesses.

“When you support local businesses, it helps everyone in the community grow,” Brown said. “So, keeping things local is very important and I want the community to know we are here for them.”

To learn more about the different heating and cooling services offered by Brown Comfort Systems, visit www.brownac.com or contact Brown at 671-2555. The office is located at Commerce Center Blvd. in Apollo Beach.