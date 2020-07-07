Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon is celebrating exciting news this month.

“It is with great joy that we are announcing that Rabbi Paul Schreiber, aka Reb Tuviah, will be joining the Congregation Beth Shalom Family effective July 1 as our full-time rabbi and spiritual leader,” said Toby Koch.

Reb Tuviah has served as the rabbi of Temple Beth David in Spring Hill since 2016. Prior to his time at Temple Beth David, his soulful, spiritual journey has taken him on many paths. Throughout the years, he has immersed himself in Jewish education and has created, led and participated in numerous Jewish and interfaith programs.

He ran weekly Shabbat services and monthly healing circles at congregations and various assisted living homes on the East Coast of Florida. Additionally, he was the Sunday school music teacher and song leader for kindergarten through sixth grade students at a reform congregation.

Having a master’s degree in education and administration, he initially enjoyed a fulfilling career as a classroom teacher and as a principal in both public schools and private Jewish day schools in Miami, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and Burlington, Vermont.

Subsequently, Reb Tuviah received his rabbinic ordination from the Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute in New York and is a certified Hebrew chant leader through the Aleph Alliance for Jewish Renewal. His studies have taken him to Ohr Somayach in New York and Aish HaTorah in Jerusalem and Miami Beach.

Additionally, he has studied with Rabbi Shefa Gold of Kol Zimra, Rabbi Marcia Prager of Aleph and Rick Recht at the annual Songleader Boot Camp. He is currently completing his master’s degree in Jewish studies with the Academy of Jewish Religion in New York.

Reb Tuviah and his wife, Nancy, are extremely excited about joining Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon and the greater Jewish community of Tampa Bay. Each Shabbat, Reb Tuviah looks forward to sharing his unique and musically rich approach to prayer, worship, study and introspection with our entire community.

Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon, located on 706 Bryan Rd., serves Eastern and Southern Hillsborough County. For more information, visit bethshalom-brandon.org or call 681-6547.